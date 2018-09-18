4 WWE Stars Who Suffered Legitimate Injuries At Hell In A Cell

There were a number of injuries last night at Hell in a Cell

Hell in a Cell has always been billed as one of the most brutal pay-per-views of the year, and this years definitely didn't disappoint. Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns all willingly stepped inside Satan's Structure and were unable to leave in the same way.

It was another brutal night of hard-hitting action, but interestingly, it wasn't just the participants in the Hell in a Cell matches that walked out with gruesome injuries, since there were a number of WWE stars who were struggling with injuries list following last night's show in Texas.

Here are the main stars who came out of the show with much more than just memories.

#4. The Miz

The Miz is now sporting a black eye thanks to Brie Bella

The Miz wasn't anywhere near the Hell in a Cell structure last night since he was part of a mixed tag team match with his wife Maryse, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella. This was the first time since WrestleMania 33 that Miz and Maryse were able to team together and it was the first time Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan were given the chance to team together on pay-per-view.

Going into the match, Miz would have been most cautious about Daniel Bryan, but it appears that his injury came at the hands of Brie Bella. The former World Champion celebrated with his wife after the match and showed off the black eye that he reportedly got at the hands of Brie Bella when she punched him in the face.

Miz's injury isn't one of the biggest to come out of last night's Hell in a Cell, but it is still another one that will be noticeable Tuesday night when The Miz makes his return to SmackDown Live.

