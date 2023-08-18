4 WWE stars who could win the US Title from Rey Mysterio

Last week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio shocked the world when he ended Austin Theory's reign as United States Champion. A last-minute replacement for Santos Escobar, the Hall of Famer performed brilliantly to register a victory over the young and strong Theory.

Since winning the title, Mysterio and LWO have been on cloud nine. The Luchador has been showered with praise from fans and legends in wrestling. While it seems to be a joyous time for Rey Mysterio, the 48-year-old must also know the superstars who could steal the United States Championship from him.

In this article, we will look at four WWE superstars on SmackDown who could beat Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship:

#4. Austin Theory gets his rematch with Rey Mysterio

Despite losing his title to Rey Mysterio last week, one can't deny that Austin Theory was dominant in his reign as US Champion. While there was criticism about his run as champion being dry, Theory managed to hold the title for 258 days. This is indeed an impressive stat for a superstar who is only 26.

Hence, it won't be surprising to see Austin Theory get an immediate rematch against Rey Mysterio. WWE could plan a potential feud between the two leading to Payback. A rivalry with Mysterio will also help WWE in building Theory as a bigger heel.

#3. Grayson Waller

This week on SmackDown, Rey Mysterio will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. While fans are excited to see the 48-year-old on the talk show, it is an equally exciting moment for Grayson Waller, who will be hosting yet another legend on his show.

However, considering Waller's tendency to feud with legends, it won't be a surprise to see the Aussie attack Mysterio. After feuding with John Cena and Edge, a rivalry with Mysterio could lead Waller to the US title, which will benefit him in his young career.

#2. Santos Escobar

If not for an attack by Austin Theory on SmackDown last week, there could have been a huge possibility of Santos Escobar currently reigning as the US Champion. However, that couldn't happen, and Mysterio grabbed the opportunity to win the title.

Hence, WWE could run an angle that leads Escobar to turn heel out of jealousy and attack Rey Mysterio. After tensions in The Bloodline and The Judgment Day, watching something similar in LWO could excite fans. This heel turn could lead Escobar to a title opportunity against Mysterio at Payback.

#1. LA Knight

Over the last few months, LA Knight has been one of WWE's most popular superstars. Naturally, this popularity has led to fans wanting Knight to hold the United States Championship. While the 40-year-old was a part of the US Title Invitational a few weeks ago, he couldn't succeed.

However, this time around, Knight might be able to change his fortunes as there is a chance WWE could grant him a title shot against Mysterio. In June, Knight and Mysterio had a few run-ins, which also led to defeating the latter. WWE could build on the same and let Knight challenge for the US title.