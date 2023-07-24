With only weeks to go until SummerSlam, several matches are starting to take shape. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will do battle to continue the Bloodline Civil War.

Gunther and Drew McIntyre have circled each other. Finn Balor doesn't seem to be done with Seth Rollins. And due to consistent interference, the expected match where Asuka has to defend against both Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair was made official.

Despite those big matches already locked in for SummerSlam, a lot of others have been teased. They may be made official in the final days before the show, but as of now, they are not booked. Here are four matches that have been recently teased for SummerSlam.

#4. Logan Paul and Ricochet will be a featured singles bout

The social media star and The One and Only have crossed paths a few times this year. The first time was in the Royal Rumble when they collided mid-air after both went for springboard moves off the top rope.

The second encounter was when Ricochet hit Paul with a dangerous Spanish Fly through a table outside the ring. The two brawled backstage and have addressed each other a few times on RAW.

Paul will be on RAW again to presumably accept Ricochet's challenge. The two are headed for a showdown – it just needs to be made official.

#3. Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley will have more than a staredown at SummerSlam

Like Paul and Ricochet, Ripley and Rodriguez have crossed paths several times over the last month. Many of their encounters were face-to-face staredowns with Liv Morgan barking at The Eradicator.

Things took a turn after Mami attacked Rodriguez before a tag title defense. She injured Raquel's knee, which facilitated a title loss for Rodriguez and Morgan. Morgan then attacked Ripley later during the main event of RAW.

There hasn't been any official news from WWE stating that Rodriguez is truly injured. One woman may challenge the other very soon, leading to a clash of female powerhouses at SummerSlam.

#2. Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey's friendship has imploded

Friends sometimes need to fight with each other.

It may have shocked folks at the time, but Shayna Baszler turning on Ronda Rousey made plenty of sense. Rousey was treated like a huge star because she's been in movies and is a former UFC Champion. WWE will always treat someone with those credentials better than a full-time star like Baszler.

The Queen of Spades also took exception with how Rousey comes and goes as she pleases while Baszler is there every week. It's a shred of reality in a worked angle, but the truth makes it more believable.

The two have danced around each other since they parted ways. Rousey even smugly mentioned in a promo that she'd finally get Baszler booked on SummerSlam. Shayna needs a marquee win due to her poor booking, and a win over Rousey would achieve it.

#1. Trish Stratus keeps dodging Becky Lynch

All Stratus wants from Lynch is a thank you.

If Becky Lynch had things her way, this match would have been made official right after Money in the Bank. Both women prevented the other from capturing the briefcase.

Stratus is making The Man jump through hoops. Zoey Stark is the last obstacle standing in Lynch's way of another showdown with the WWE Hall of Famer. If Lynch can dispose of Stark, the match will be on for SummerSlam.

The Man will likely beat Stark to earn her shot at Stratus in Detroit. She needs a big win to get back on track and eventually into title contention.