4 WWE Superstars who became parents in 2025

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Aug 29, 2025 18:52 GMT
It's been a huge year for WWE (image via stars' Instagram accounts)

It has been an interesting year in WWE so far, but with eight months of the year already gone, it seems that there are a number of stars who have already added to their family.

With Naomi's recent announcement that she is set to welcome her baby in 2026, here are four WWE stars who have welcomed their own children so far this year.

#4. Megan Morant

Megan announced her baby's arrival (Image credit: Morant's Instagram)

Megan Morant is known for her role on The Bump and as the co-host of RAW Recap on a weekly basis, but back in March, she took some time away from WWE to welcome her first child.

Incredibly, Morant only needed to miss a few weeks of work before she was back behind the desk reviewing WWE RAW once again. Morant and her husband welcomed their first child, a boy, back in March.

#3. Pete Dunne

Pere Dunne shared the news online (Image credit: Dunne's Instagram)

Pete Dunne hasn't been featured on RAW as much in recent months, with speculation suggesting that the former United Kingdom Champion is one of the El Grande Americanos.

That being said, Dunne did take some time away from the company back in May to welcome his second child with his wife. Dunne is a very private person when it comes to his family, but shared an image of him carrying his daughter and a baby carrier on Instagram to celebrate the news.

#2. Dragon Lee

Dragon Lee has been one of the popular performers over the past few months in WWE, and it seems that back in January, he had some big news to share with his fans.

Dragon Lee and his wife, Lupita, welcomed their second daughter, something that he happily shared on social media. Lee has become a standout member of the LWO over the past few months and has recently debuted a new look.

#1. Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and his wife, Brandi, announced the arrival of their second daughter earlier today after the couple shocked the world by keeping the whole pregnancy a secret.

Brandi Rhodes shared the news on her Instagram, revealing her daughter's name as Leilani Ella Runnels. The couple already has a daughter together named Liberty Iris, who was born back in 2021.

Rhodes is taking some time away from WWE to film Street Fighter in Australia, so he was expected to miss Clash in Paris.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
