4 WWE Superstars who could become the new Mr. Money in the Bank after defeating Theory

The WWE Universe had a seemingly adverse reaction to Theory's victory in the Money in the Bank ladder match last Saturday. Despite being a last-minute entry in the bout, he outlasted seven other men to secure the coveted briefcase.

While we must applaud Theory for his valiant efforts, the fact that he has a guaranteed world championship match on his hands might be sickening to some fans. It's hilarious to think he could potentially cash in on and beat Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar to become champion in the near future.

The WWE Universe can't help but imagine this is another Otis situation wherein someone will beat him later this year and take the contract for themselves. A few candidates on the roster could dethrone Vince McMahon's protege and become Mr. Money in the Bank.

On that note, we look at four superstars who could hand Theory a massive loss and take away his prized possession.

#4. On our list of WWE Superstars who could beat Theory and take his MITB contract away: Kevin Owens

The Kevin Owens Show could return if he beats the current MITB contract holder

As entertaining as it has been, Kevin Owens versus Ezekiel/Elias has to end at some point. When that happens, someone as talented as the former should shift his attention to the world title.

Given The Prizefighter's ability to worm his way into any championship scene, the MITB briefcase seems like a feasible option to pursue. Owens versus Theory for the contract would be money. The promos, social media exchanges, and the match between two of the smuggest stars in WWE today cannot be missed.

KO has proven to be world championship material with his Universal Championship reign in 2016. It's about time he reaches the top of the mountain again.

#3. Bobby Lashley

At Money in the Bank, Bobby Lashley took Theory's best shots and still beat him convincingly. In doing so, he ended his United States Championship run and showed everyone that his rival was nowhere near his level.

The All Mighty outlasted Theory despite all the dirty tricks the latter managed to pull. WWE could now have him beat the youngster and take his MITB contract. It would also put a lot of interest in the briefcase, especially given the possibility of Lashley cashing in on Roman Reigns.

Lashley has never won the coveted briefcase in his storied career. Given his current momentum, he can capture the contract and make his return to the world championship picture.

#2. Riddle

Riddle for Mr. Money in the Bank, anyone?

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have made Riddle's life miserable for the past few months. They injured two of his tag team partners and left him on his back more times than we can count. As such, he has every reason to take revenge on them, and the best way to do it is to aim for the top.

Riddle beating Theory and winning the MITB contract would instantly sound the alarm bells on The Island of Relevancy. Him cashing in on Reigns and beating him would be the ultimate payback.

Given The Original Bro's massive popularity and status as a main-event player, it would be something fans would pay to see. Such a scenario could arise if he beats the current holder and takes the contract.

#1. AJ Styles

It has been years since AJ Styles last won a world title in WWE. Someone of his caliber should consistently be in the main event scene, but for some reason, that hasn't happened for a while.

It is time for WWE to book Styles back to his best and have him gun for the top. This could start with him looking for the best way to insert himself back into world title contention. The Phenomenal One could realize that Theory and his MITB contract is the quickest way into the picture, and a match with him for the briefcase is what he needs.

Styles beating Vince McMahon's protege would instantly make him the most dangerous man in WWE. A potential cash-in on his old rival Roman Reigns would be phenomenal, as would his victory and third reign as world champion.

