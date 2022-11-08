4 WWE Superstars who could be Bray Wyatt's mystery woman

This past week on WWE SmackDown, a mystery woman appeared during Bray Wyatt's segment. He was in the middle of a tense encounter with a backstage crew member. The superstar did not like his words and threatened him, leading to the staff member apologizing.

During the segment, a woman's face was shown on the screen for a split second. WWE did not reveal the identity of this person, leaving fans to speculate who it might be in relation to Wyatt. Speculations ranged from a new sidekick to Wyatt 6 member, all of which made for interesting conversations.

If the mystery woman is one of the females on the roster, it would be a compelling narrative. On that note, we look at four WWE Superstars who could possibly be Bray Wyatt's mystery woman.

#4. On our list of WWE Superstars who could be Bray Wyatt's mystery woman: Alba Fyre

Bray Wyatt's character is creepy and enigmatic. He has had companions with similar traits throughout his career as a cult leader figure. If this mystery woman has to be a Wyatt-like character, WWE needs to look no further than Alba Fyre.

Fyre is a rather mysterious and unhinged performer. She has had a good time in NXT and NXT UK. With the longest-ever NXT UK Women's Championship reign to her name, she would be a worthy addition to the main roster.

WWE revealing her as Wyatt's mystery woman would allow her to make an instant impact on the product and excel in a familiar role.

#3. Aliyah

Aliyah recently picked up an injury while being involved in the Women's Tag Team Championship scene. Given how WWE paired Shotzi with Raquel Rodriguez, we feel she needs a fresh start. A shock reveal of her being Bray Wyatt's mystery woman could be the shot in the arm she needs when she returns from injury.

There is no confirmed date for Aliyah to be given the medical green light. As such, WWE could keep the unknown woman mystery going until she is cleared to compete.

They could tease it being her through the critically-acclaimed White Rabbit and drop a grand reveal when she is ready to return. With her solid in-ring work and promo skills, we feel she could make the character work.

#2. Alexa Bliss

WWE can play it safe and have Alexa Bliss play the role of the mystery woman. Her history with him is well-documented, with the pair doing bits as Firefly Fun House co-hosts. A reunion with The Eater of Worlds and another shot at making the otherworldly gimmick work could be the boost Bliss needs to return to the main event scene.

The Goddess has shown that she is phenomenal at playing the unhinged/deranged associate. A top star like her being part of Wyatt's project will give it tremendous credibility.

#1. Asuka

WWE could also have Alexa Bliss' tag team partner Asuka take on the role of Bray Wyatt's mystery woman. When you think about it, she fits this character to a tee. In fact, we are ready to say, 'we told you so' if this ends up being the ask.

Asuka is more than the most mysterious. The mystery woman could even be booked not to speak English, which would actually benefit The Empress of Tomorrow. All of this adds up to make a compelling case for the former Women's Champion to become an unknown character.

Her elite in-ring work means WWE can have another great character who is the complete package grace their product.

