4 WWE Superstars who can ruin The Bloodline's big moment on SmackDown

We are less than a few hours away from this week's SmackDown. WWE has confirmed a massive segment for the blue brand's upcoming episode, which will see Solo Sikoa officially anoint Tonga Loa in The Bloodline.

Although the "new" Tribal Chief would love to watch the ceremony unfold without a hitch, the factions' recent actions may have laid the groundwork for a few surprises.

Let us take a look at four WWE Superstars who can ruin The Bloodline's big moment on SmackDown.

#1. Kevin Owens hijacks the celebration

Kevin Owens has had an extended rivalry with The Bloodline since the group was first formed. However, the former Universal Champion has openly claimed that while he respected Roman Reigns and The Usos during their feud, he doesn't feel the same about the newer version of The Bloodline under Solo Sikoa.

KO declared war on the faction last week, despite Paul Heyman suggesting otherwise. He could make a statement by hijacking Tonga Loa's anointment tonight and launching a brutal attack to undermine Sikoa's position as the new leader of the stable.

#2. The Street Profits look for revenge

Tonga Loa made his in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown last week. He teamed up with Tama Tonga to take on The Street Profits in an intense match. The bout saw both teams push each other to the limits, but in the end, Loa and Tonga emerged victorious over the former WWE Tag Team Champions.

In many ways, the win drove Solo Sikoa to officially welcome Loa into The Bloodline, setting up the upcoming ceremony. It would be fitting if Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford crashed the segment, setting up a massive feud with The Bloodline.

#3. Bobby Lashley returns on WWE SmackDown

Last month, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis revealed that Bobby Lashley had sustained an injury. As a result, The All Mighty was replaced in the King of the Ring tournament. However, WWE did not reveal a timeframe for his potential return, indicating that Lashley may not be out for long.

We might see Bobby Lashley make a huge return tonight and interrupt The Bloodline segment alongside The Street profits. This would reunite The Pride, and the group could go to war against The Bloodline, setting up an exciting feud between the two stables on SmackDown.

#4. Randy Orton returns

Tonga Loa made his WWE debut at Backlash France, where he helped The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga defeat Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Tag Team Street Fight. His arrival topped the scales in Siokoa's favor, and The Street Champion is determined to show off the new member's brutality.

Following Backlash, Orton has been at odds with the Samoan faction. He defeated Tama Tonga to advance to the King of the Ring finals. However, the damage was done as The Viper was not 100% when he walked into the Saudi Arabian PLE. The Ring General put down Orton after a brutal match, and the latter hasn't been seen since.

Randy Orton could make his massive return to side with Kevin Owens and spoil The Bloodline's planned party tonight. Will it happen? Only time will tell.

