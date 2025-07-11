4 WWE Superstars who could join Asuka and Kairi Sane and form a new Damage CTRL

WWE shocked fans earlier this year by releasing Dakota Kai. Dakota was very popular among a segment of the fanbase and even held the Women's Tag Team Championship on both NXT and the main roster.

With that decision, it became clear that Damage CTRL was seemingly no more. Before her release, she was technically part of the group alongside Asuka, Kairi Sane, and IYO SKY. However, they hadn't been actively together for quite a while, thanks in part to some injuries.

Now, however, both Asuka and Kairi Sane are back. While IYO SKY is focused on the Women's World Championship and thus not interacting as much with The Kabuki Warriors, the other two could intend on bringing the stable back, but with a twist.

This article will take a look at a handful of superstars who could potentially join Asuka and Kairi Sane in a new Damage CTRL. This includes a current champion, an injured star, and one of the top female performers in the world.

#4. Giulia could be part of a heel Damage CTRL

Giulia is a fantastic wrestler who joined WWE last year. Before going to NXT, she was a major star in Stardom and Marigold. After joining the black and silver brand, the 31-year-old star quickly won the NXT Women's Championship.

The Beautiful Madness is already a champion on WWE's main roster. She defeated Zelina Vega in Saudi Arabia on SmackDown to win the Women's United States Championship. Next, Giulia will compete in the Women's Battle Royal at Evolution.

Given her Stardom and Japanese roots, it would make sense for Giulia to have a connection with Kairi Sane in particular. As such, The Pirate Princess could convince Asuka to recruit Giulia as a new Damage CTRL member.

#3. Stephanie Vaquer could team up with The Kabuki Warriors

Stephanie Vaquer is the future of WWE. She has a unique charisma that fans instantly connect with, and Stephanie can deliver incredible matches. Aside from arguably being a weak finisher, she is the complete package.

La Primera is set for a big-time match at WWE Evolution. Just like Giulia, Stephanie will be competing in the Women's Battle Royal. While Giulia is unlikely to win given her Women's United States Title, Stephanie has a good chance of being the victor.

Kairi Sane and Asuka are currently babyfaces. As a result, they may be more likely to align with another babyface. Who better than Stephanie, who has experience wrestling in Japan and is one of the best in the world?

#2. Zoey Stark could make up with Kairi Sane following her injury

Zoey Stark is one of WWE's more underrated performers. While she isn't the most outwardly charismatic, her crafty performance is highly athletic and achieves incredible feats between the ropes.

Unfortunately, Stark suffered a serious injury on WWE Monday Night RAW in a match also featuring Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane. She went for a Springboard Dropkick on The Pirate Princess, but missed and destroyed her leg.

While Zoey might blame Kairi for the injury, a surprising twist could happen instead. It may be revealed that Kairi and Asuka frequently checked on Stark, which led to a bond. From there, the injured performer could make a comeback as part of a new Damage CTRL.

#1. Rhea Ripley could break IYO SKY's heart at WWE Evolution

Rhea Ripley is a dominant force in WWE's women's division. She has held the top title on RAW, SmackDown, NXT, and even NXT UK when it was around. She has also won tag team titles and headlined a major premium live event.

At WWE Evolution, Rhea is likely to be in the main event. The Eradicator will face IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship. This match could lead to an absolutely shocking and heartbreaking moment.

It has been well known that Rhea can't beat IYO in singles competition. She has never been able to. In what would be absolutely mind-blowing, Kairi Sane and Asuka could turn on SKY and cost her the title. From there, Rhea could hug The Kabuki Warriors and reveal that the three had planned this, and they are now the new Damage CTRL.

