4 WWE Superstars who need to win the Women's Money in the Bank match 2024

Money in the Bank is considered one of the most important Premium Live Events that WWE hosts. The winner of the men's and women's matches is granted a title match anywhere, anytime, for the following year.

We are almost six weeks away from the Premium Live Event, and WWE has yet to announce any participants for the Money in the Bank men's or women's Match.

With that in mind, let's take a look at four female superstars who could win the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 16.

#4. Dakota Kai

It is time for WWE to give Dakota Kai a major push. Kai was one of the top stars on NXT but has had a very limited role since moving to the main roster.

She has been part of Damage CTRL but has yet to step up and make a difference in singles competition. A serious injury kept her out for some time, but recently, fans have seen her being impressive on the mic for the faction.

Thus, with Damage CTRL getting through a rough period, Dakota Kai could win the Money in the Bank match and eventually step up in singles competition, as she will be granted a title opportunity.

#3. Jade Cargill could win Money in the Bank contract

Jade Cargill is the next best thing in WWE. Currently, she is one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Bianca Belair, but WWE is expected to push her soon and have her in the main event at one of the upcoming Premium Live Events.

Cargill has shown her potential both at the Royal Rumble and during her tag team run with The EST, so if she wins the Money in the Bank ladder match, she will have a great chance to step up and become champion for the first time.

#2. Tiffany Stratton

Tiffany Stratton has thrived as a heel in WWE. She has made some impressive in-ring performances and was one of Bayley's first challengers for the Women's Championship at Backlash PLE in France.

She has shown she has what it takes to step up, and after failing to become Queen of the Ring, WWE could eventually give her another opportunity to become a champion.

With Bayley being a babyface, it would make sense for WWE to have a heel, like Tiffany Stratton, win the Money in the Bank ladder match and get a title match.

#1. Lyra Valkyria

Lyra Valkyria may be the female superstar with the best momentum at the moment and a reasonable option for winning the Money in the Bank match.

Lyra Valkyria has been impressive since moving to the main roster during the WWE Draft in late April. She came a step closer to becoming the Queen of the Ring but lost to Nia Jax in the final of the tournament at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Still, she has shown she has what it takes to become champion, and having her win the MITB Premium Live Event would speed up the process as she could cash in on Liv Morgan, one of the top heels in WWE.

