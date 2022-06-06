4 WWE Superstars that could replace Cody Rhodes as the face of RAW if he takes time off

Cody Rhodes showed a lot of heart, grit, and determination when he tussled with Seth Rollins in an amazing Hell in a Cell match. That said, it has come to light that the bruising we saw upon him wasn't make-up but a genuine injury.

Dave Meltzer @davemeltzerWON That's not makeup on Cody, that's really life full pec tear and what it looks like so soon after. That's not makeup on Cody, that's really life full pec tear and what it looks like so soon after.

Considering RAW is built around the former AEW star, one has to wonder who could step up to the plate and potentially replace him as the face of the brand. Here are a few contenders for the role.

#4. Finn Balor

If there were an award for the most underutilized WWE Superstar at the moment, Finn Balor would claim the prize. For someone who glides so effortlessly in the ring and has a massive fan following, Balor has not been able to recapture his momentum when he first became the Universal Champion.

Now is the time for him to assume the position of the face of the RAW brand. Cody Rhodes vacating the spot could lead to a massive opportunity for him.

#3. Could Madcap Moss move to the RAW brand to replace Cody Rhodes going forward?

Madcap Moss is extremely over. Nobody would have expected him to be nearly as popular back when he cracked dad jokes with Happy Corbin, but here we are. WWE has created a new star from scratch, and while he is on the SmackDown brand, we know that the rosters aren't as set in stone as they used to be. Could he move over to RAW and be given the push of a lifetime? No, he isn't nearly as popular as Cody Rhodes yet, but his ceiling may be even higher.

#2. AJ Styles

Many believe AJ Styles to be the second coming of Shawn Michaels. And like Cody Rhodes, he is a world-traveled veteran with a world of accomplishments outside WWE as well. The crowd has been starved of Styles at the top, which could change in the following months. If his feud with Judgment Day has concluded, it allows him to step up and make the whole world take notice.

#1. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley was a fabulous heel champion, but now it's time for him to claim the red throne finally. After putting Omos and MVP in the rear-view mirror, could he step up to Roman Reigns and challenge him for SummerSlam and beyond?

Bobby Lashley could also potentially enter into a feud with Theory first and take the United States Championship from the young man. Because he is a former World Champion and is a believable powerhouse, fans could get behind him as a potential top guy.

NOTE FOR THE READER: A million rumors are swirling around about Bray Wyatt and Cesaro. Of course, if they were to return, they'd be great contenders for the Cody Rhodes spot. But for the time being, these are the most likely candidates to become the face of RAW.

