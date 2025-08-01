4 WWE Superstars who could be revealed as the second El Grande Americano

WWE Monday Night RAW saw El Grande Americano attempt to cost the Latino World Order from winning the World Tag Team Titles. While Dragon Lee fought El Grande Americano off, fans were shocked at what came next.A second El Grande Americano appeared. This version was shorter, and he proceeded to help The Judgment Day win their bout before he ran off through the crowd. There was no indication as to who this mysterious masked man was yet, however.This was quite shocking and intriguing, as this means there are two active El Grande Americanos at once. If you count the injured Chad Gable, this mysterious star is actually El Grande Americano III, but he was the second to appear on RAW this past week.Who was this masked man? This article will take a look at a handful of superstars who could be revealed as the new El Grande Americano. This includes a released performer, an injured star, and an absent name.Below are four WWE Superstars who could be revealed as the second El Grande Americano.#4. Pete Dunne may be the most likely optionPete Dunne is one of the most talented superstars in WWE today. While he is known for being both violent and moody, Pete has found success as both a former tag team champion and a former United Kingdom Champion.The Bruiserweight has mostly been absent from WWE television as of late. While he seemingly helps out behind the scenes, including previously agenting matches for Speed, there is no indication as to what's next for the former NXT star.If Pete Dunne needs something to do, he could be the new El Grande Americano. Be it allied with Ludwig Kaiser or as a potential foe, it would be fascinating to watch. Besides, it can't be worse than his Butch character.#3. Tyler Bate could also be under the maskTyler Bate is another one of the most talented performers in WWE today. He was the company's first-ever United Kingdom Champion. He also held the NXT UK Tag Team Titles and even the Heritage Cup. He is yet to hold gold on the main roster, however.Much like Pete Dunne, Bate has been absent from television. He returned for one or two weeks ahead of WrestleMania alongside Pete, but New Catch Republic hasn't been utilized properly since then. This is a shame, as both guys are extremely skilled. WWE is missing out by not utilizing them both.If Pete Dunne isn't the man behind the mask, it could have been Tyler Bate. Who knows, it could even be more interesting than that. Both Tyler and Pete could be rocking the mask. This would definitely leave fans confused, but it would get New Catch Republic back to where they should be: on television routinely.#2. Giovanni Vinci may have returned to WWEGiovanni Vinci is an incredibly athletic star. Despite being jacked and powerful, he can soar through the skies. In fact, the bulked-up Italian performer was even part of the Cruiserweight Classic before gaining more muscle after the WWE event.Unfortunately, the Italian star is no longer with World Wrestling Entertainment. Vinci was released by WWE months ago after a failed push on the SmackDown brand last year that ultimately only lasted a handful of weeks.The former Imperium member could have quietly returned to the company on RAW. It would make sense for him to be working alongside Ludwig. From there, the two could light up the tag team division on the red brand. RAW could certainly use the boost.#1. Chad Gable could have fooled everybodyChad Gable is another incredible wrestler. He has had more success on the main roster than the rest of the names here, as he's a former WWE Speed Champion, RAW Tag Team Champion, and SmackDown Tag Team Champion.Gable is the original El Grande Americano, but has been absent for many weeks due to a shoulder injury. While the injury seems legitimate, pro wrestling is often an illusion, and there could be more to the absence than meets the eye. Gable might either not have been injured or is back sooner than WWE fans anticipated.If that's the case, Chad could have been the man under the mask. It would make sense if anybody were to be the second El Grande Americano, it'd be the first man to don the mask to begin with. Whether he's aligned with Ludwig or not remains to be seen, but costing luchadores a win is in the Gable playbook.