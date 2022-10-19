4 WWE Superstars Rey Mysterio might team up with to face Imperium

Alas, just when we thought a Rey and Dominik Mysterio match was all but guaranteed, WWE threw a curve ball!

The latest edition of SmackDown featured a surprise appearance from Rey Mysterio. The sure-fire future Hall of Famer approached Triple H during the show and stated that due to his son's recent actions, he'd reached his breaking point and that he quits.

Triple H suggested that he and Rey could talk things out. Long story short, Mysterio found himself in a Fatal 4-Way Number 1 Contender's match for the Intercontinental Title. He'd go on to win the match and a shot at Gunther's IC Title.

The bad news is, Gunther hardly ever walks alone these days without the rest of Imperium backing him. If WWE's greatest underdog seeks backup, here are 4 possible candidates.

#4 Sheamus (because he still may have unfinished business with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther)

Sheamus @WWESheamus The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo. Ireland V Islanders. #CelticVengeance The end of the Bloodline starts with Solo. Ireland V Islanders. #CelticVengeance https://t.co/NI76zMZGc8

Depending on who you ask, some believe Sheamus should be holding the Intercontinental Title right now. If not for the fact that his ever-growing fan base feels this way, then maybe it's due to the controversy that went down in his latest IC Title bout with Gunther.

It looked as though the brawling brute tapped out the current IC Champion, but apparently, two taps on the mat don't amount to a successful submission.

It doesn't look like Sheamus is done feuding with the Imperium leader just yet, as he and the rest of The Brawling Brutes appear to be at odds with both Imperium and The Bloodline. His ongoing feud with Gunther may lead to him aiding Rey in costing the current champ the title.

#3 Sami Zayn (if The Bloodline starts feuding with Imperium, that is)

He's arguably the most over WWE Superstar on the roster right now. He's achieved this feat by being a pure bread, one-of-a-kind, kiss-up to a certain well-known faction.

It's not a bird, it's not a plane, it's Sami Zayn. And for months, this former NXT Champion has been involved with one of the greatest factions in WWE history, The Bloodline.

Despite the fact that most consider the group to be heels, this hasn't stopped WWE from booking a house show match with them going up against Imperium in Germany.

Since Rey and The Bloodline may soon have a common enemy, seeing them join forces wouldn't be out of the question. Especially since the group always seems to sic Zayn on someone anytime they don't feel like getting their hands muddy.

#2 Solo Sikoa (if The Bloodline's potential feud with Imperium calls for it, that is)

If the rest of The Bloodline winds up feuding with Imperium, Solo Sikoa will probably be their main target. He recently competed in the Fatal-4-Way match for a shot at Gunther and he's also one of the three men out of his stable set to do battle with them on November 1.

There's no question that Imperium will be the faces when WWE goes to Germany, but what's going to happen on SmackDown following that?

Well, to be honest with you, the two stables will probably go their separate ways. Still, house show matches are usually WWE's way of testing the chemistry between performers.

If this 6 man tag match proves to be a hit, Imperium vs. The Bloodline may be the next hit rivalry.

#1 Ricochet (because just like Rey, he doesn't seem to have an ally at the moment)

If you think this next entry seems odd, think again. Survivor Series isn't too far off and both a Men's and Women's War Games match is set to take place.

If we're basing a potential Imperium/Bloodline feud off their scheduled showdown in Germany, a Ricochet/Rey alliance might not be out of the question.

Imperium have each other's backs and The Brawling Brutes will fight together to the "bitter end". The Bloodline (minus Sami) have shown time and time again that blood is thicker than water.

Ricochet and Rey are the two odd men left out. Maybe the high flyers can join forces... either that or they could form an alliance with The Brawling Brutes. Yeah, The Bloodline could mend fences with The IMP after their impending bout and this entire ordeal could turn into a civil war of sorts.

