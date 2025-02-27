4 WWE Superstars Roman Reigns can confront on his SmackDown return in Europe

Roman Reigns is set to return to SmackDown. WWE announced the OTC's return to the blue brand on March 21 and 28 episodes. Reigns' scheduled appearances fall aptly on The Road to WrestleMania, helping him build towards his potential 'Mania feud.

Ad

SmackDown was the island where he made history, setting his record World Title reign and formed one of the most dominant factions in recent memory, The Bloodline. However, he still has some unfinished business.

Hence, it will be interesting to see his course of action upon his return to the blue brand. On that note, let's look at four stars Reigns can confront on his SmackDown return in Europe:

#4. Roman Reigns could have a brief run-in with Solo Sikoa

Ad

Trending

On RAW's debut on Netflix, Roman Reigns defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match to reclaim the Ula Fala and solidify his claim as the Only Tribal Chief of The Bloodline.

Sikoa took time off following his massive loss to Reigns. His absence seemingly dented his relationship with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga, and the Street Champion is in the middle of his reconciliation efforts with his stablemates at present.

Ad

On his return to SmackDown, the OTC could speak with his younger cousin and former Enforcer. Reigns could also run into Sikoa and remind him of the challenges of leading the family.

Like Reigns spearheaded the reunion of the OG Bloodline, he could advise the former NXT North American Champion on his reconciliation efforts.

#3. The OTC and Cody Rhodes could cross paths again

The OTC's World Title pursuit appears to have taken a back seat following his Royal Rumble loss. Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns III will not happen at WrestleMania 41, but the two fierce rivals could cross paths again very soon.

Ad

On Reigns' return to SmackDown in Europe, he could interrupt Rhodes' promo. The OTC could respectfully acknowledge The American Nightmare's efforts as Undisputed WWE Champion and wish him good luck for his WrestleMania 41 title match.

He could also refer to Rhodes' ongoing angle with The Rock, teasing a Triple Threat between the three stars somewhere down the line.

#2 and #1. Reigns could sign a contract for a Triple Threat with CM Punk and Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 41

Ad

During the Men's Royal Rumble 2025, CM Punk eliminated Roman Reigns and Seth "Freakin" Rollins together, causing Rollins to throw a gasket. The Visionary snapped on Punk and Reigns.

The OTC suffered the brunt of the damage, taking two Curb Stomps, one at ringside and another on the steel steps. The angle laid the foundation for a colossal Triple Threat between Reigns, Punk, and Rollins at WrestleMania 41.

Reigns could return to SmackDown to sign a contract with the Straight-Edge Superstar and The Visionary for a Triple Threat Match at The Show of Shows later this April.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback