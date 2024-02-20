4 WWE Superstars who could show up unannounced at Elimination Chamber 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 heads to Perth for a jam-packed evening of in-ring action. Cody Rhodes, Seth "Freakin Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Logan Paul, and many other prominent superstars have been confirmed for the show.

The Eradicator will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax in a titanic clash. Ripley's challenger for WrestleMania will also be determined inside the Elimination Chamber, where the likes of Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Liv Morgan, among others, will battle it out.

Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Logan Paul, and Kevin Owens will also step inside the unforgiving structure to determine Seth "Freakin" Rollins's opponent for Mania.

Speaking of Rollins, the World Heavyweight Champion and his new comrade, Cody Rhodes, have been invited to "The Grayson Waller Effect" by the Aussie Icon.

With only a handful of matches announced for the card, a decent chunk of the talent on the roster has not been confirmed for Elimination Chamber: Perth. However, that doesn't preclude an unannounced appearance at the Optus Stadium.

#4 R-Truth and #3 The Miz: Awesome Truth reunites to bring the fight to Judgment Day

Finn Balor and Damian Priest of Judgment Day will defend their Unified Tag Team Championship against the untamed duo of Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne.

Considering the mean streak the dominant faction has kept up along with the numbers game, Priest and Balor will likely retain their titles, but they ought to be on the lookout for R-Truth and The Miz.

Truth has relentlessly pursued Judgment Day, considering himself a member of the group. Unfortunately, the former United States Champion has been met with vehement disapproval and aggression.

The 51-year-old veteran, fortunately, has a more grateful and reliable ally in The Miz, with whom he has a storied history as one-half of Awesome Truth.

The Judgment Day vs. The Awesome Truth is a decent early candidate for making the WrestleMania XL card, and the groundwork could be laid at Elimination Chamber.

#2. AJ Styles costs LA Knight at Elimination Chamber 2024

The Phenomenal AJ Styles returned in December with renewed aggression, which has mostly been targeted at LA Knight. The two men have consistently been at each other's throats with unresolved issues.

The animosity only escalated when Knight cost Styles a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber match. The former WWE Champion has an unclear path to Mania and only has The Megastar to blame for his current plight.

Therefore, The Phenomenal One has considerable reason and motive to illegally enter the Men's Elimination Chamber match and remove LA Knight from the equation, setting up a one-on-one encounter at The Show of Shows.

#1. Stone Cold Steve Austin

This one is a little far-fetched, but makes sense. The Rock has reverted to his old Hollywood persona, and The Bloodline may be stronger than ever upon including The Great One.

Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins are on a collision course against The Bloodline, but considering the numbers game and The People's Champion's new attitude, they need outside help.

Enter Stone Cold Steve Austin, the poster boy of The Attitude Era who knows The Rock better than anyone else. He could make a massive appearance at the Elimination Chamber to advise and encourage Rhodes and Rollins on The Grayson Waller Effect.

This would spell doom for Waller, who will receive a vicious Stunner to throw the crowd into a frenzy.