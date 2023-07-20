4 WWE Superstars who have surprisingly never competed at SummerSlam 

SummerSlam is the second-biggest premium live event of the year after WrestleMania. The Biggest Party of Summer marks the culmination of summer's top storylines and sets the tone for the fall season of pro wrestling.

Considering the wealth of prestige and history accompanying the event, competing at SummerSlam is a privilege, even if one wrestles during the Kickoff show.

However, this privilege has been denied to several talented WWE Superstars, in this article, we will look at four such names.

#4. Shayna Baszler

In their latest exchange of words on RAW, Ronda Rousey insulted Shayna Baszler by mentioning that the latter had never even been booked for SummerSlam. Rousey claimed she was doing her former friend a favor by wrestling her at The Biggest Party of Summer.

The insult was, unfortunately, true. In her three-and-a-half-year tenure on the main roster, The Queen of Spades has never earned a spot on the card for the second-biggest event of the year.

Fortunately, her luck will change at Ford Field when she battles The Baddest Woman on the Planet. Since Rousey is rumored to depart, this will likely be a passing-of-the-torch moment upon which Baszler will probably become a regular on such massive occasions.

#3 & 2. The Alpha Academy (Chad Gable and Otis)

Chad Gable may be the most underrated performer on the RAW roster, while Otis has always found intriguing ways to remain relevant and captivate audiences.

Gable has been on the main roster for seven-plus years, yet The Master of the Alpha Academy has never competed at SummerSlam despite his many gifts. Otis reached the pinnacle of his WWE career as Mr.Money in the Bank in 2020 but was still left off the second-biggest show of the pandemic era.

They may get some screen-time and intriguing narratives regularly, but The Alpha Academy will probably sit out of the show this year as well.

#1. Gunther is yet to grace SummerSlam with his presence

These two Titans are on a collision course.

Gunther has held the Intercontinental Championship for 400+ plus days. The Austrian Anomaly has not been pinned since his main roster debut in April 2022.

Considering the length of his relatively short tenure, it may not seem as a massive surprise that he hasn't wrestled at The Biggest Party of Summer yet. But Gunther is a top priority and has been pushed to the moon. He has competed on all of WWE's Big-Four Premium Live Events except SummerSlam.

Luckily, this stat should change come August 5 at Ford Field. Gunther and Drew McIntyre are expected to collide in a massive IC Title show-down at the second-biggest event of the year.