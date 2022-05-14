4 WWE Superstars who successfully transitioned into backstage roles

WWE Superstars are known for their in-ring prowess, promo skills and ability to connect with crowds. But if we have to pick the standout trait they all seem to carry, it is versatality and an ability to be flexible.

WWE has its performers take up a variety of gimmicks, characters, roles and even designations. More often than not, we see performers thriving and surprising those who think they can't quite do it. From Kevin Owens being an absolute gold in commentary to Pat McAfee wearing his wrestling boots, the company's performers can seamlessly fit into multiple roles.

Many wrestlers have transitioned into backstage roles, where they contribute to the smooth functioning of the business. Their contributions behind the curtain turn out to be significant, and it's more impressive when you realize that they were originally in-ring performers.

On that note, here are four WWE Superstars who successfully transitioned into backstage roles.

#4. On our list of WWE Superstars who currently excel at backstage roles: Tyson Kidd

Kidd overcame a freak injury and is now a backstage presence

Tyson Kidd's WWE career came to an abrupt halt when he suffered a freak injury after taking Samoa Joe's Muscle Buster during a dark match. The company's diagnosis revealed that he would be out of action, with Kidd himself stating that he was among the 5% of people to survive after such an accident.

The former tag team champion is currently working as a producer for the company. He uses his experience and in-ring acumen to direct what happens in it, and is doing a stellar job.

#3. Fit Finlay

Finlay is an unsung hero backstage

During his wrestling days, Fit Finlay was regarded as a great grappler and solid all-round wrestler. He was one of the most consistent in-ring performers to have graced a WWE ring, and has taken that reputation behind the curtains.

Finlay is credited for being one of the catalysts of the Women's Revolution. He has taken many women in and polished them into diamonds for the business. His backstage presence and influence is significant, making him one of the best to have swapped the ring for some BTS action. He also shows up to separate performers brawling with each other.

#2. Jason Jordan

Jason Jordan @JasonJordanJJ Carlito Buenaventura @carlito11885 @JasonJordanJJ hi Jason! You're my hero. Your matches inspired me to get back on my feet after heart surgery, especially your tag title wins, because you never quit. I've got a part titanium heart now & I'm not quitting. Just wanted to say hi & thanks from Manila. Stay safe @JasonJordanJJ hi Jason! You're my hero. Your matches inspired me to get back on my feet after heart surgery, especially your tag title wins, because you never quit. I've got a part titanium heart now & I'm not quitting. Just wanted to say hi & thanks from Manila. Stay safe I can’t describe how happy I am to hear I inspired you in such a positive way! Always keep that attitude and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do what you set your mind on! twitter.com/carlito11885/s… I can’t describe how happy I am to hear I inspired you in such a positive way! Always keep that attitude and don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t do what you set your mind on! twitter.com/carlito11885/s…

Jason Jordan's career was about to take the next step at the beginning of 2018. However, he suffered a freak neck injury and was tragically forced to retire from the in-ring competition with immediate effect.

Jordan was offered the role of WWE Producer, and has taken to it like a fish to water. He deals with agents and fellow producers to sharpen his skills, and is doing a great job in his new role.

While fans hope to see the former American Alpha member back in the ring, there is nothing happening right now to suggest that it will happen. Till then, he can continue to excel in his backstage role.

#1. Triple H

There is no question that Triple H is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. He is one of the best to have ever stepped foot in the ring and is a surefire Hall of Famer.

What makes HHH an all-timer is the fact that he is not only a top-tier in-ring competitor, but also a dominant backstage presence. His tireless work behind the scenes and his business acumen have made WWE bigger than ever. He created the critically-acclaimed NXT, and has signed several top names in wrestling as Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development.

There is arguably no one in Vince McMahon's company who has achieved so much success and has been so influential since transitioning into a backstage role. Hunter is well and truly The King of Kings both in the ring and behind the curtains.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Neda Ali