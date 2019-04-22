4 WWE Superstars who Alexa Bliss has faced but never defeated

Alexa Bliss is a five-time main-roster champion

Ever since arriving on WWE’s main roster as a member of the SmackDown Live brand in 2016, Alexa Bliss has been one of the most prominent female Superstars that WWE has to offer.

Within five months of moving to the blue brand from NXT, she defeated Becky Lynch at TLC 2016 to become SmackDown Women’s champion for the first time in her career. She then won the title again two months later and headed into WrestleMania 33 as champion.

Following the event, she switched over to Raw in the 2017 Superstar Shake-Up and quickly became Raw Women’s champion, defeating Bayley at the Payback pay-per-view, and she went on to win the title on another two occasions (vs. Sasha Banks in 2017 and vs. Nia Jax in 2018, via a Money In The Bank cash-in) to rack up a total of five main-roster title reigns.

“Little Miss Bliss” has been without a meaningful rivalry since making her in-ring return from a concussion in January 2019, but she has still featured on WWE television during ‘Moment of Bliss’ segments and as the host of WrestleMania 35.

As we look set to see more of her as an in-ring competitor on Raw following the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, let’s take a look at four of the most notable Superstars/teams who Bliss is yet to defeat in a televised WWE match.

#4 Tamina

Tamina returned from injury in 2018 at a time when Alexa Bliss stepped away from the squared circle after suffering a concussion, so it is no major surprise that they have not faced each other on many occasions on Raw over the last six months.

In fact, the only occasion they competed in the same match came in January 2019 when Tamina teamed with Nia Jax to defeat Bliss & Mickie James in a Women’s Tag Team Championship qualifier to determine who would challenge for the newly introduced titles at Elimination Chamber.

Other than that, both women took part in the 2019 Royal Rumble but, as Tamina entered early on (#10) and Bliss entered late on (#26), they never crossed paths.

