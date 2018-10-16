4 WWE Superstars who are yet to win a championship on the main roster

Winning a championship in the WWE is the pinnacle of a wrestler's career

Winning a championship in the world of professional wrestling means that you are one of the best the company/promotion has to offer. Although pro wrestling is scripted and the results are pre-determined, the sheer joy of seeing one's favourite Superstar win a championship is a feeling only a few can match, especially if you are a fan of the business.

WWE, being the biggest stage in the wrestling world, has a plethora of championships with a storied and long history. These championships have been held by some of the all-time greats of the business, which adds a certain amount of prestige to these titles.

Winning a championship in the WWE is one of the biggest accomplishments a wrestler can achieve, often coming after years of hard work and dedication.

But there are a few Superstars in the WWE who, despite their undeniable talents, are yet to taste championship glory when it comes to the biggest stage in wrestling. Here are 4 such Superstars:

# 4: Tyler Breeze

Breeze is a former FCW Heavyweight and Tag Team Champion

Tyler Breeze is one of the longest-tenured active Superstars in the company as he has been with the company for over eight years, the first five of which he spent in developmental.

Breeze signed with the company in 2010 and was assigned to Florida Championship Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory before NXT. Breeze wrestled under the name ' Mike Dalton' and would win the FCW Heavyweight Championship and the FCW Tag Team Championship alongside current WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, then known as Leakee, before moving to NXT.

In NXT, Breeze would not win any championships but he would be a part of some high profile matches for the yellow brand. Breeze even got the opportunity to lock horns with Japanese Legend, Jushin Thunder Liger at NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015.

Breeze debuted on the main roster in October of 2015 and started feuding with Dolph Ziggler. That's been as good as it's got the former NXT star, who has not managed to get a sniff at any championship gold in the last three years.

The only memorable thing about his main roster run has been his partnership with Fandango and their 'Fashion Police' segments. An injury to Fandango at the start of the year has meant that Breeze has been used as nothing more than an enhancement talent and comic relief in recent months.

