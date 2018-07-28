Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 WWE Superstars who Carmella could recruit as her new sidekick

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.01K   //    28 Jul 2018, 15:52 IST

Ca
Carmella will not have James Ellsworth with her in future

Ever since Carmella won the Money In The Bank contract in June 2017, she has required assistance from several different WWE Superstars to help her claim victories.

Her MITB triumph was shrouded in controversy following interference from James Ellsworth, while her cash-in on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship was only made possible after an attack on “The Queen” by The IIconics.

While “The Princess of Staten Island” retained her title against Charlotte at Backlash in a relatively clean manner, she has since defeated Asuka in back-to-back pay-per-views due to more interference from the returning Ellsworth.

However, now that “The Chinless Wonder” has been fired from WWE by SmackDown Live General Manager Paige, the blue brand’s women’s champion finds herself without any allies heading into her SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars/duos who she could potentially recruit ahead of her upcoming battle at “The Biggest Party of the Summer”.

#4 The IIconics

Billie
Billie Kay and Peyton Royce joined SmackDown Live in April

If Carmella needs some assistance in the next few weeks on SmackDown Live, the leading contenders to help the women’s champion would have to be The IIconics.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made a huge statement on their main-roster television debut, attacking Charlotte Flair just two days after she defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 34, costing her the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the process.

Since then, the Aussie duo hasn’t featured as often as expected on Tuesday nights and their only televised victory since their call-up from NXT came when they picked up a shock win over Becky Lynch and Asuka in April.

Billie and Peyton have both lost singles matches against Becky on SmackDown Live recently, so perhaps they could rekindle their short-lived alliance with Carmella to help out the champ in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Absolution Carmella James Ellsworth
Danny Hart
ANALYST
Danny worked as a football writer from 2009-2016 but he always knew that his true calling was to cover the crazy world of pro wrestling! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
10 RAW Superstars Who Could Move to SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That Could Take Place on the SmackDown Live...
RELATED STORY
Analysing Smackdown Live’s picks in the 2018 Superstar...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch qualifies for Money in the Bank...
RELATED STORY
From the WWE Rumor Mill: Reason behind WWE appointing...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumour Mill: Details on WWE's response to Paige...
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of SmackDown Live- 26th June, 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Paige on changes in her life over the past year
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Reason behind Paige not appearing on SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of SmackDown Live- 15 May, 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us