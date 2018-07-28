4 WWE Superstars who Carmella could recruit as her new sidekick

Carmella will not have James Ellsworth with her in future

Ever since Carmella won the Money In The Bank contract in June 2017, she has required assistance from several different WWE Superstars to help her claim victories.

Her MITB triumph was shrouded in controversy following interference from James Ellsworth, while her cash-in on Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship was only made possible after an attack on “The Queen” by The IIconics.

While “The Princess of Staten Island” retained her title against Charlotte at Backlash in a relatively clean manner, she has since defeated Asuka in back-to-back pay-per-views due to more interference from the returning Ellsworth.

However, now that “The Chinless Wonder” has been fired from WWE by SmackDown Live General Manager Paige, the blue brand’s women’s champion finds herself without any allies heading into her SummerSlam match against Becky Lynch.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at four WWE Superstars/duos who she could potentially recruit ahead of her upcoming battle at “The Biggest Party of the Summer”.

#4 The IIconics

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce joined SmackDown Live in April

If Carmella needs some assistance in the next few weeks on SmackDown Live, the leading contenders to help the women’s champion would have to be The IIconics.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce made a huge statement on their main-roster television debut, attacking Charlotte Flair just two days after she defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 34, costing her the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the process.

Since then, the Aussie duo hasn’t featured as often as expected on Tuesday nights and their only televised victory since their call-up from NXT came when they picked up a shock win over Becky Lynch and Asuka in April.

Billie and Peyton have both lost singles matches against Becky on SmackDown Live recently, so perhaps they could rekindle their short-lived alliance with Carmella to help out the champ in the weeks leading up to SummerSlam.

