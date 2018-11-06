4 WWE Superstars who could form an anti-authority stable on Raw

Shubham Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 623 // 06 Nov 2018, 21:10 IST

Kurt Angle could be the leader-cum-manager of the stable

With Roman Reigns relinquishing his Universal Championship three weeks ago on Monday Night Raw due to a health issue, The Shield, a powerful stable dissolved with him. There has been a constant decline in the Raw viewership, with ratings dropping to less than 3 million. It may decrease further with Roman's departure.

Lately the WWE product has become quite predictable and monotonous, barring a few feuds, the red brand lacks a solid storyline, and a few blockbuster feuds. With Braun Strowman, the apparent top babyface of the company being involved in a not so exciting feud with Baron Corbin, it is high time WWE spiced things up a bit on Raw.

Given the lack of solid storylines and 'The Shield' being done and dusted, one such way of spicing things is to have a few superstars join hands to form a stable - a powerful, anti-authority stable with a solid storyline.

This would not only help a few superstars who seem to be lost in the crowd, but would also increase viewership, and give the fans a break from the predictable WWE product.

So without further ado, I present to you 4 superstars who should join hands to form an anti-authority stable.

#4 Bobby Roode

Bobby Roode's recent stint on the Raw roster has been quite underwhelming

Bobby Roode was transferred from SmackDown Live to the Raw roster where he is featuring in a tag-team with Chad Gable. However, his stint on the Raw roster has been quite underwhelming. He is not involved in any solid storyline, and seems to be lost in the crowd.

Given the talent and charisma 'The Glorious One' has, he deserves to be in the top ranks on any roster. He would totally be an asset for the stable. It would give his character the proper exposure and momentum it badly needs.

