4 WWE Superstars who could participate in the World Cup tournament

The Demon King

WWE had an impressive Super Show-Down event in Australia. There were some top notch matches, and it certainly lived up to expectations. Next month the company will host another pay-per-view in a different country. WWE will return to Saudi Arabia for the second time this year, and the PPV is called Crown Jewel.

WWE hosted a PPV in Saudi Arabia in April this year which was called the Greatest Royal Rumble. It was a remarkable show and had numerous good matches. Similarly, Crown Jewel is expected to be an awe-inspiring show, and plenty of good matches are set to take place in Saudi Arabia.

The Undertaker wrestled in Australia this month, and he will participate in the Crown Jewel event. As a matter of fact, Shawn Michaels will return to the ring after calling off his retirement.

The WWE World title and the Universal title will be defended at Crown Jewel. The WWE World champion AJ Styles will defend his title against Daniel Bryan, and this match will be definitely great. The Universal Champion Roman Reigns will defend his belt against Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman.

The highlight of Crown Jewel will be the WWE World Cup tournament. Eight superstars from Raw and SmackDown Live will participate in the World Cup, and the tournament will determine the best in the world. Four superstars have already qualified for the tournament, and the four superstars are - Kurt Angle, John Cena, Randy Orton, and Jeff Hardy.

Here we discuss four other superstars who might qualify for the remainder four spots of the WWE World Cup tournament.

#4 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley

Lashley made his WWE return this year in April, and he is having a decent run. He had an exciting feud with Roman Reigns after his return, and they provided sterling matches. Since the feud with Reigns, he has gone on to lose his momentum, and he had several short feuds against Elias, Baron Corbin, and Kevin Owens.

Lashley teamed up with John Cena at WWE Super Show-Down, defeating Owens and Elias. Presently, Lashley is one of the top guys on Raw, and there is a possibility he could take part in the World Cup.

