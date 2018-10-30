4 WWE Superstars who might retire in 2019

T Elliott FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 726 // 30 Oct 2018, 19:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The WWE may see a number of retirements over the coming year

The WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and this means that it also has the largest roster in pro-wrestling. Many wrestlers spend decades with the company due to it's status as the best place to be in the business, however the large roster means that we are likely to see a number of retirements each year.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Most WWE Superstars are able to wrestle well into their forties, however wrestlers are now putting a much greater emphasis on their health due to the affects caused by wrestling over time. So here are four wrestler's who have had fantastic career's in the WWE, but may be set to retire in 2019.

#4 Matt Hardy

Matt Hardy is currently on hiatus

Matt Hardy is currently on hiatus from the WWE due to the injuries he has sustained from wrestling for nearly 30 years. During his temporarily absence, the 44-year-old has continually hinted at an in ring return, however it is likely that Hardy will call it quits at some point in 2019.

The North Carolina native has had a long and successful career, and it is likely that he will now want to spend more time with his young family. The WWE also seems open to Hardy having a backstage role at the company, as reports have suggested that he has been shadowing producers throughout the back end of 2018. Hopefully, we will see one last Woken Matt storyline, before Hardy is deservedly handed a spot in the Hall of Fame.

#3 Big Show

The Big Show has done it all with the WWE

The Big Show has been a pivotal member of the WWE roster since joining the company in the late 1990's. In a nearly two-decade run, the World's Largest Athlete has won nearly every belt the company has to offer, including the WWE Championship on two separate occasions.

The 46-year-old has reached the point where he has done it all with the WWE. His air time has been drastically reduced over the last few years due to Injuries that have caused the wrestler to miss events. Due to his age and the build up of injuries, Big Show may decide to end his incredible career over the next 12 months.

1 / 2 NEXT