×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 WWE Superstars who were injured at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
3.16K   //    08 Apr 2019, 17:49 IST

A number of Superstars were injured at WrestleMania
A number of Superstars were injured at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone and it was definitely one of the better WrestleManias in recent years. All three of the top babyfaces - Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch - won their title matches and there were overall 6 title changes on the show.

However, the Superstars put their bodies on the line at the Showcase of the Immortals and a number of Superstars picked up injuries last night.

#4 Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy picked up a nasty looking eye injury
Buddy Murphy picked up a nasty looking eye injury

Buddy Murphy opened the WrestleMania card on the pre-show where he faced Tony Nese. The Australian defended the WWE Cruiserweight Championship which he won back at WWE Super Show-Down last year in Melbourne.

During his match with Tony Nese, about half-way through, Buddy Murphy was left with a bloody eye that was clearly noticeable from the distance. It doesn't look like anything too serious but the night did not end well for Murphy. He was pinned by Tony Nese after the challenge hit the Running Kneese to pin Murphy and win his first title in the WWE.

#3 The Miz

The Miz was busted open during his match against Shane McMahon
The Miz was busted open during his match against Shane McMahon

The Miz faced Shane McMahon in a heated affair that stemmed from Shane turning on The Miz and beating the daylights out of him after their unsuccessful tag-title challenge at WWE Fastlane. The Miz and Shane threw everything at each other during the False Count Anywhere match and at one point, we could see that The Miz had been busted open.

The injury took place right before The Miz's dad, George Mizanin, made his way into the ring. It happened right after the Miz was put on the announcer's table.

WARNING: The photos contain blood and isn't for the faint-hearted. You can see them here.

1 / 3 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Moeen Ali Ronda Rousey
Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Pro wrestling writer. Puroresu and Strong Style fan. Writer for SK Pro Wrestling and Fox Sports Asia.
5 Surprising decisions WWE can make at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars that could replace Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 injured WWE Superstars who may not feature in WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Mystery opponents for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars outside WWE who could debut after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 3 WWE Records That Could Be Broken At WrestleMania 2019
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars who deserve a lot better at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Wrestlemania 35: Top 5 Most Awaited Matches 
RELATED STORY
4 booking errors WWE should avoid at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 More WWE Superstars who can return before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us