4 WWE Superstars who were injured at WrestleMania 35

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 3.16K // 08 Apr 2019, 17:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A number of Superstars were injured at WrestleMania

WrestleMania 35 has come and gone and it was definitely one of the better WrestleManias in recent years. All three of the top babyfaces - Seth Rollins, Kofi Kingston, Becky Lynch - won their title matches and there were overall 6 title changes on the show.

However, the Superstars put their bodies on the line at the Showcase of the Immortals and a number of Superstars picked up injuries last night.

#4 Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy picked up a nasty looking eye injury

Buddy Murphy opened the WrestleMania card on the pre-show where he faced Tony Nese. The Australian defended the WWE Cruiserweight Championship which he won back at WWE Super Show-Down last year in Melbourne.

During his match with Tony Nese, about half-way through, Buddy Murphy was left with a bloody eye that was clearly noticeable from the distance. It doesn't look like anything too serious but the night did not end well for Murphy. He was pinned by Tony Nese after the challenge hit the Running Kneese to pin Murphy and win his first title in the WWE.

#3 The Miz

The Miz was busted open during his match against Shane McMahon

The Miz faced Shane McMahon in a heated affair that stemmed from Shane turning on The Miz and beating the daylights out of him after their unsuccessful tag-title challenge at WWE Fastlane. The Miz and Shane threw everything at each other during the False Count Anywhere match and at one point, we could see that The Miz had been busted open.

The injury took place right before The Miz's dad, George Mizanin, made his way into the ring. It happened right after the Miz was put on the announcer's table.

WARNING: The photos contain blood and isn't for the faint-hearted. You can see them here.

1 / 3 NEXT

Advertisement