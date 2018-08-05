4 WWE Superstars who were made relevant by The Miz

The Miz keeps elevating careers with his charisma and skills in WWE

The Miz started his WWE career as an on-screen personality back in 2006. While Mike Mizanin boasted a respectable background in the entertainment industry--the reality show realm, to be specific--making the transition to the WWE was no small task.

Regardless, despite not being the most athletic performer in the WWE, Miz fought tooth and nail to ascend to the top of the WWE food chain. In fact, in the early days of his WWE career, Miz was regarded as an outsider--with several of his peers asserting that he ought to earn his respect in the pro-wrestling business.

In ensuing years, Miz elevated his career by means of his excellent performances, and from being a runner-up on the WWE Tough Enough reality show to a top-tier WWE Superstar--The A-Lister's professional wrestling career has been characterized by a lot of ups and downs.

The Miz worked as a tag team partner with John Morrison and then became a performer who could get fans as well as WWE officials' attention with his rather unique antics--Which could partly be attributed to why he became the WWE Champion, after cashing in his newly won Money In The Bank contract on Randy Orton a few years back.

The Miz also became an on-screen mentor around this time, and started mentoring the likes of Daniel Bryan in NXT. While the two had a bitter bonding on the show, The Miz was able to elevate careers of certain other performers who were either heading toward obscurity or already forgotten by the WWE Universe.

So without further ado, let's take a look at 4 WWE Superstars whose careers were made relevant by The Miz:

#4 Alex Riley

Riley couldn't go on for long

Alex Riley was a great performer, who had a ho-hum run in the WWE. It was on an episode of Raw a few years back, that he returned to WWE TV so as to help his mentor The Miz.

One ought to note that Riley was widely beloved and valued by the fans, particularly during his association with The Miz--even though the A-Lister was always booed due to his heel character. Regardless, both Riley and Miz were accorded the deserved respect, owing to the fact that both Superstars were indeed consistent performers who made the most out of the opportunities given to them.

The Miz portrays his on-screen WWE character masterfully, and as a butterfly effect caused by his top-notch performances, his associates acquire a ton of brand value too.

After all, when a Superstar achieves the amount of success that Miz has gotten, one does expect him to hand over some of his shine to his proteges, so to speak...And that, folks, is something Miz has always done, selflessly!

Nevertheless, it's another story altogether that Riley couldn't be around for long as he went over to the commentary team on NXT and returned only to be on a losing streak before being released by WWE in 2016.

