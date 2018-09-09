4 WWE superstars whose careers have peaked and 4 whose haven't

Soon again?

Last week, we looked at eight superstars in WWE's women's division, four of which have reached their career ceilings and four of which haven't yet. Today, we'll jump ship to the men's division and examine eight more superstars.

WWE is a cyclical business for its performers. There are times certain performers will be hot and times they'll be cold. However, there comes a point when a superstar gets to his or her hottest point. A fantastic example would be Goldberg in 1998. Once his streak was broken at Starrcade that year in infamous fashion, he never got as hot again, even if he remained WCW's most popular star until the end of the promotion in 2001. July to December of 1998 was Goldberg's career peak.

With that in mind, let's take a look at today's WWE landscape. Who still has untapped depths? Who has already gone to the bottom of the well?

Has peaked: Roman Reigns

This is what they've built up for four years

Roman Reigns' peak arguably already came a while ago. He was never going to get more popular (or unpopular) than he has been for years, but finally defeating Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam after a four-year journey brought him to what the Ancient Greeks would call his Aristeia - his great moment of glory.

Roman Reigns is certainly going to have multiple runs with the top championship past this one, and he'll return to the WrestleMania main event more than once along the way, but never will he be able to scale another mountain as high as the one he climbed on August 19th, 2018. That had been in the works for four years, and this will be his signature "face of the company" run, much as John Cena's came in 2007.

