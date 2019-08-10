4 WWE superstars whose stock has risen since SummerSlam 2018 and 3 whose stock has fallen

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 524 // 10 Aug 2019, 15:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Changes in fortunes.

There has been a myriad of changes in WWE since last year's SummerSlam event. There may be some big similarities, but the landscape is pretty different from one year ago. The Wildcard rule has created quite some confusion among fans and talent alike, with the Vince McMahon-created rule piercing through the integrity of the brand split.

Hopefully, with Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff in charge of Raw and SmackDown now, the two brands will be separated after SummerSlam this year. The immense talent on the roster just keeps on improving year on year, with WWE entering possibly one of the most exciting phases in its illustrious history as the Fox deal is rapidly approaching.

The past year has been kind to some, while not so much to others. Their fortunes vary based on various factors like position on the card, TV time and overness with the fans. These are some of the changes that WWE have made in their ever-constant state of adaptation.

Here are four WWE superstars whose stock has risen since last year's SummerSlam, and three whose stock has fallen.

#7 Becky Lynch (Risen)

The Man's rise began at SummerSlam.

Becky Lynch has become one of the biggest stars in WWE over the past year, with her rise to eternal glory actually beginning at last year's SummerSlam. She turned heel on Charlotte Flair following losing to her in a triple threat match for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Since then, whether as a heel, face or tweener, Becky Lynch has consistently been one of the most over superstars and the reactions she received were some of the most thunderous in WWE history.

The Man won the women's Royal Rumble match this year and went on to win both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championships in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event, against Charlotte and Ronda Rousey. Even though her run after the big main event has not been as great as what brought her to the dance, the Man is still over as hell and has landed the cover of WWE 2K20 for herself.

What started at last year's SummerSlam has eventually become a big Irish phenomenon. Becky Lynch is a megastar for life at WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT