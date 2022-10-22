In the uncertain world of WWE, nothing lasts forever. Alliances are forged and broken, and friendships and loyalties are flexible. This means that most tag teams inevitably dissolve.

Most recently, the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio's blood ties were shattered due to Judgment Day's antics. The Miz and John Morrison were lifelong friends, but The Awesome One betrayed his partner on multiple occasions.

However, betrayal isn't the only way to break a tandem. The brand split is still in effect, so the annual WWE Draft often results in separations. For example, The New Day was split in October 2020 when Big E was drafted to SmackDown. In other instances, teams quietly disband, and both men pursue singles careers.

Although most alliances are short-lived, some have stood the test of time. Here, we examine 4 WWE Tag Teams that never broke up.

#4 Former WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits have stuck together since 2016.

The Street Profits are former RAW Tag Team Champions.

The Street Profits are one of the most beloved, likeable, and popular acts in the tag-team division. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins have had rough patches, including a long championship drought, but they have stuck together loyally.

Many may not recall this, but they have been competing as a team since 2016. Montez Ford went by the name "Kenneth Crawford" back then. On NXT, they found success as they won the prestigious tag-team championships on the brand.

They jumped ship to the main roster in mid-2019 and won the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships within a year of their arrival. The Street Profits became WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions in October 2020, owing to a brand switch with The New Day.

In recent months, some tension and hostility has been brewing between Ford and Dawkins, apparent in their back-to-back losses to The Usos over the summer. However, neither man has stabbed the other in the back yet.

#3 Breezango remained loyal to each other until their release in 2021.

Some of you may recall the hilarious "Fashion Files" segments hosted by Breezango. The narcissistic and entertaining duo of Tyler Breeze and Fandango had enormous potential, as shown by their commendable work both in and out of the ring in 2017.

Breeze and Fandango began teaming up in 2016, but their popularity peaked when they turned face to challenge The Usos at Backlash 2017. As impressive as they were, Breezango never won any gold on the main roster. After an underwhelming run, the two stars were sent back to NXT.

Injuries marred their reunion, but they stuck together when they had the chance. They never officially disbanded and were released as a single tag-team unit in 2021 owing to budget cuts.

#2 The Good Brothers have been good to each other.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson debuted in WWE in April 2016, months following AJ Styles' debut. The three former NJPW stars reformed The Club in 2016, but the faction disbanded during the brand split.

Over the next few years, they would reform The Club with Finn Balor and Styles on separate occasions. When Balor headed the group, they were part of the Balor Club, and The Phenomenal One led The O.C.

Although Balor and Styles have come in and out, The Good Brothers have stuck together, finding success in the division as they won the WWE RAW Tag Team Titles. Gallows and Anderson dominated the scene for four years, after which they were unceremoniously released in 2020 due to budget cuts.

The Good Brothers recently returned to help Styles fight off Judgment Day. Although The O.C. may not last forever, Gallows and Anderson will most likely remain inseparable.

#1 The Usos are close as it gets in WWE.

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in WWE today, and its henchmen, The Usos, make a solid case for the best tandem in the world. For more than 400 days, they have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

RK-Bro, The Street Profits, The New Day, and many others have tried to dethrone them, but failed. The primary reason for their success is their efficient tag-work and unwavering loyalty to each other.

The inseparable bond Jimmy and Jey share is evidence that blood is thicker than water in WWE. For more than a decade, they have stuck together as a tag-team. Jey Uso once embarked on a singles run while his brother was injured, but aside from that, they have always been together.

With The Bloodline running the show, their bond is as strong as ever and The Usos will continue to remain loyal.

