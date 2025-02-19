4 WWE titles that could change hands before WrestleMania 41

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the excitement among the WWE Universe is at an all-time high. A stacked card for the Grandest Stage of Them All is shaping up, with a couple of matches already confirmed.

With Elimination Chamber 2025 still left to alter the landscape of the company, multiple changes might affect the placed card for WrestleMania. The traditional Elimination Chamber matches are stacked with top stars, and they could have a massive impact on the WrestleMania card.

Further, a few titles might end up changing hands before the Show of Shows, which could end up turning WrestleMania on its head. Let's check out a few titles that could end up changing hands before the Showcase of the Immortals.

#4. The War Raiders' WWE World Tag Team Championship

Erik and Ivar defeated the Judgment Day to become the new World Tag Team Champions last month on RAW. Since then, the duo has not had a lot of title defenses on TV. However, last week's edition of the red brand featured the War Raiders defending their titles against the Creed Brothers.

The latter ended up losing the match after attacking the champions with the title belt, but the Creed Brothers might get another opportunity at the titles before the Show of Shows and could end up winning the titles this time around to surprise the world.

#3. Bianca Belair and Naomi’s WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

Bianca Belair and Naomi are both set to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber and will defend their Women's Tag Team Championship before that. The two are set to put their titles on the line against the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez next week on RAW, which could turn things around ahead of WrestleMania.

Belair and Naomi attacked Liv Morgan this week for being the possible attacker of Jade Cargill, with their feud becoming more heated over the past few weeks. A title change could end up engaging fans even further, with a potential WrestleMania feud being built from this.

#2. Rhea Ripley’s WWE Women’s World Championship

The winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, the Eradicator might end up losing her title beforehand, changing the landscape of the women's division.

Ripley is set to defend her title against Iyo Sky on RAW after Elimination Chamber, and the excitement for their match is unmatched. A potential title change could end up being a massive surprise for the fans ahead of the Showcase of the Immortals.

#1. Shinsuke Nakamura’s WWE United States Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura's reign as the United States Champion has been quite underwhelming. The King of Strong Style defeated LA Knight to win the title, which ended up killing the latter's momentum. However, Nakamura's run as the champion hasn't done justice to the massive hit to Knight's character.

The megastar is still the frontrunner to get an opportunity for the title and could end up getting his hands on it in the coming weeks, adding a massive stipulation match against multiple stars at WrestleMania 41.

Fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store on the Road to WrestleMania.

