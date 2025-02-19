4 WWE women who may return ahead of WrestleMania 41

WrestleMania 41 is just weeks away and will feature WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title against Charlotte Flair. The 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match saw many surprise returns. Top names like Alexa Bliss and Trish Stratus entered the bout. Before The Showcase of the Immortals, more female talents could make their comeback.

Let's take a look at five female WWE Superstars who might return ahead of WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

#4 Nikki Bella

One of the pioneers of the women's revolution in WWE, Nikki Bella, made her return to WWE programming after a long time in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. She entered at #30, shocking the entire WWE Universe. Before that, she last competed inside the squared circle as part of the 2022 Rumble bout.

Some fans believe that her return might be a one-time thing. However, she posted a video on Instagram hinting at more appearances. She might appear at WrestleMania in some capacity, considering the positive response she received from fans during RAW's Netflix premiere.

#3 Asuka

The Empress of Tomorrow has been a regular on WWE television for the past few years. However, she has been absent since last year's Backlash in France. She and Kairi Sane lost their Women's Tag Team Championship to Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair at the event.

With The Show of Shows fast approaching, fans are eager to see Asuka return. She might join her teammates from Damage CTRL again or help Dakota Kai win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

#2 Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill has been absent from WWE ever since she was attacked by a mysterious figure a few months ago. Amid her absence, she was replaced by Naomi as Bianca Belair's tag team partner.

Recently, on Smackdown, a video package was played. The video featured Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez leaving the parking lot after the assault. With the recent advancements, Cargill could return and confront her potential attacker.

#1 Becky Lynch could play a major role at WrestleMania

Big Time Becks was last seen on WWE when she lost to Liv Morgan in a steel cage match for the Women's World Championship last year. Becky Lynch attended a promotional event for RAW's Netflix debut, but she didn't appear on the show.

WrestleMania season has begun, and it would be great if The Man returned to WWE in the coming days. She could confront her longtime friend and rival Charlotte Flair or even run it back with Liv Morgan at The Show of Shows. Fans are eager to see when The Man will return.

