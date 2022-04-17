5 WWE Women who could realistically win a male championship 

WWE's Women's Evolution has pushed forward some of the best female wrestlers in the world over the past few years. Their women's roster is the most competitive in the world and consists of some of the best female athletes in the company's history.

Several women have captured male championships, including Chyna, Jacqueline, and several holders of the Hardcore Championship. That being said, women in the company are now perfectly positioned to make history once more if one can capture a high-ranking men's title for the first time.

#5. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a legitimate fighter. The former UFC Champion shattered her own glass ceilings in the MMA world and has proven that she can step up to some of the best competitors in the world.

Rousey has been a significant asset for WWE over the past few years and was the reason why the company pushed for the first-ever all-female pay-per-view. Having already stepped into the ring with Triple H and used her armbar to her advantage whenever needed, it's easy to see Rousey as one of the first female wrestlers of the current generation to pick up a male championship.

#4. Rhea Ripley

Since making her debut on the main roster, Rhea Ripley has been a standout performer in WWE. The Nightmare is a former NXT UK, NXT, and RAW Women's Champion and can go toe-to-toe with some of the best male wrestlers in the company.

It's easy to see Rhea stepping in the ring with someone like Finn Balor or Ricochet for the mid-card championships and able to lift one of them for the first time. WWE women may have several titles of their own to challenge for at the moment, but pushing a female into a male storyline would be quite a change of pace for the company.

Ripley is currently pushing for the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Liv Morgan but is rumored to be heading towards an alliance with Edge. If anyone can back The Nightmare to make a massive piece of history in WWE, it's The Rated R Superstar.

#3. WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair prides herself on being the EST of WWE and notes that she is the fastest, quickest, strongest, roughest and toughest, but so far, she has only been able to test her mettle against the women. If she truly is The EST of WWE, then she should be given a chance to prove her worth against the men in the company.

Belair was able to lift and run with Otis when she completed an obstacle course at the beginning of 2021. She is one of the strongest athletes on the current roster and a standout in the Women's Division.

Belair could easily defeat most of the men's division in a one-on-one match. Given the fact that Charlotte Flair was able to take out a male star on SmackDown a few days ago, nothing is stopping WWE from allowing the women to finally step out of their own division.

#2. Becky Lynch

Stephanie Hypes @StephanieHypes



WWE superstar Becky Lynch named one of the Top Female Game-Changers in the 21st Century

Becky Lynch has been touted as a megastar in WWE since her rise to the top in 2019. Big Time Becks has captured several women's championships to become one of the best-known wrestlers of her generation.

Lynch has stood toe-to-toe with men in the past and prides herself on being one of the females who have shattered glass ceilings in the company. As one of the women who kickstarted The Women's Evolution more than seven years ago, Lynch is someone who should be allowed to shine. The Man realistically could come out on top in a bout with some of the biggest names in the company.

Having already defeated James Ellsworth in an intergender match in the past, Lynch knows what it's like to step in the ring with the opposite gender.

#1. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair may have bitten off more than she could chew when she attacked Drew Gulak on SmackDown on Friday night. Gulak was forced to scream "I Quit" as Flair locked in The Figure Eight and sent a clear message to Ronda Rousey ahead of their match at WrestleMania Backlash.

The Queen is a 13-time Women's Champion in WWE, and that's only from seven years on the main roster. There will come a point when Flair becomes tired of collecting female championships and brushing aside the challenges of female wrestlers, and she could then, much like Chyna, opt for bigger and better competition.

Of all the women in the company, Flair is the most likely to step in the ring against male competition and be seen as the favorite.

Edited by Pratik Singh