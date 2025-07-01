4 WWE women who could win the Battle Royal at Evolution

This week’s episode of WWE RAW saw General Managers Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis make a major announcement. The GMs said that the 2025 Evolution will include a Battle Royal match. The winner will go on to challenge the world champion of her respective brand at Clash in Paris.

Below are four women who have the best odds of winning the contest and earning a world title shot.

#4. Nia Jax could be the last woman standing this time

The 2025 Royal Rumble saw Nia Jax deliver an incredible performance. The Irresistible Force set a new record for the most eliminations in a single match, tossing nine opponents over the top rope.

The stars who succumbed to her offense included top names like Liv Morgan, Zelina Vega, Trish Stratus, Bianca Belair, Naomi, Stephanie Vaquer, IYO SKY, Raquel Rodriguez, and Nikki Bella.

This list includes two celebrated veterans, the current Ms. Money in the Bank, the record-breaking four-time Women’s Tag Team Champions, and the current Women’s World Champion.

Jax was one of the last three women in the ring. However, she didn't win the contest as Charlotte Flair took the victory this year. Still, given another chance, Jax will try to clinch a victory this time and face Tiffany Stratton at Clash in Paris.

#3. Asuka could be the last woman standing once again

Asuka made her WWE return after a 13-month injury hiatus. The 43-year-old participated in the Queen of the Ring Tournament and reached the finals. However, she was defeated by Jade Cargill at Night of Champions, who won to become this year’s QOTR.

But Asuka’s momentum is far from thwarted. The Empress of Tomorrow hinted at a possible feud with Women’s World Champion IYO SKY. The former three-time Women’s Champion holds the record for winning the first-ever Women’s Royal Rumble in January 2018. This time, she would look forward to repeating her success at Evolution and facing her former Damage CTRL member.

#2. Alexa Bliss could add a Battle Royal win to her WWE resume

Alexa Bliss ended her two-year maternity break at this year’s Royal Rumble. Little Miss Bliss got a huge cheer from the crowd, but didn’t win the match. Since then, she has competed in the Women’s Elimination Chamber and the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Both times, success barely eluded her, and she would now look forward to a big win.

Interestingly, Triple H is developing a complex storyline involving Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair. The two stars might team up or turn against each other in the coming weeks. The Game could introduce a twist by having Lexi eliminate The Queen, who is this year’s Rumble winner, to win the Battle Royal.

This would grant Bliss a shot at Tiffany Stratton’s WWE Women’s Championship, who had called her a vintage wrestler ahead of MITB. Moreover, it would also progress her storyline with Charlotte Flair at the same time.

#1. Stephanie Vaquer could win her first major main roster match

Stephanie Vaquer instantly stirred up the women’s division in NXT with her arrival. La Primera lived up to her reputation in the independent circuit and Japan, as she became the first woman to hold both the NXT Women’s Championship and the NXT Women’s North American Championship at the same time. She is also winning her matches in the main roster and continuing her momentum on WWE RAW.

Stephanie Vaquer has caught several top stars in her famous Devil’s Kiss move. Now, it’s time for her to secure a big victory and get her first-ever main roster title shot. The Dark Angel is easily one of the most over wrestlers with the WWE Universe right now.

Moreover, she even did a promo on this week’s RAW, claiming that she will win the contest and face either IYO SKY or Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship. It would be interesting to see who wins the Women’s Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

