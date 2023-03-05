4 WWE WrestleMania 39 outcomes that could break the internet

The road to WWE WrestleMania 39 is beginning to heat up. Compared to years past, this year's build has seen little to no action, but it's gaining considerable steam as we draw closer to the show. Only four matches have been made official for the event, but the card could fill up much more quickly in the coming weeks.

As the card takes its final shape, some matchups will be made that have the potential to polarize the WWE Universe. Some of these results could throw fans on the internet into a heated debate for months after the event, given how strongly they feel about the competitors involved.

Without further ado, here are four match results that could go viral and ignite social media at WrestleMania 39.

#4. Omos defeating Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39 would cause an uproar

Let's begin with a match that caused a huge kerfuffle when it was announced, shall we? Brock Lesnar has been among the most protected superstars of the past 20 years, especially in his second stint with the company.

After breaking The Undertaker's streak at WrestleMania 30 and decimating peak John Cena four months later at SummerSlam, The Beast became the "Final Boss" of WWE.

Since then, Lesnar has almost exclusively been booked for world titles and the main event matches at the Show of Shows, using his star power at the highest level. This is why a non-title bout against a relative newcomer like Omos has sparked great debate in the WWE Universe. Imagine the scenes if The Nigerian Giant pins the ten-time world champion! Pandemonium!

#3. Logan Paul beats Seth Rollins

WWE @WWE



And guess what ... Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the Social Media Megastar will meet face-to-face in the same ring next week live from Boston on #WWERaw Still can't believe @WWERollins borrowed @mikethemiz 's phone to give @LoganPaul a call live on #WWERaw And guess what ... Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the Social Media Megastar will meet face-to-face in the same ring next week live from Boston on Still can't believe @WWERollins borrowed @mikethemiz's phone to give @LoganPaul a call live on #WWERaw!And guess what ... Seth "Freakin" Rollins and the Social Media Megastar will meet face-to-face in the same ring next week live from Boston on #WWERaw! 😲 https://t.co/vnWlQI1qsk

Logan Paul and Seth Rollins are on an epic WrestleMania collision course. Since The Maverick eliminated The Visionary from the Royal Rumble bout and cost the latter the Elimination Chamber match, the bad blood between them has escalated. They have traded barbs on RAW, in interviews, on talk shows, and social media in full view of the WWE Universe.

The duo is set to meet face-to-face on this week's RAW, potentially setting up a huge WrestleMania 39 match. Rollins is the overwhelming favorite to win, but Logan has so far lost to only one man in his pro wrestling career: the nearly invincible Roman Reigns.

The Maverick has had the upper hand on Rollins all along, and The Visionary has proven bulletproof to losses in recent years. The company could pull off a huge shock by having Paul win, a decision that would prove extremely unpopular with its internet fans in particular.

They would absolutely not be shy to show their displeasure at the outcome.

#2. Dominik Mysterio defeats Rey Mysterio

The WWE Universe is hugely invested in the Mysterio family drama

Apart from the epic title changes, there's arguably nothing fans are as desperate to see at WrestleMania 39 as Rey Mysterio finally giving his son Dominik the beating he so richly deserves.

Ex-con Dom has been the bane of his father's existence for many months, goading, provoking, disrespecting, and attacking the latter at every turn. The Biggest Little Man has shown remarkable constraint in dealing with his son, but even his patience is visibly running out.

Once the match is made, (and it is likely to be), fans will be desperate to see Rey finally deliver Dominik's comeuppance. However, in the interest of elevating future stars, the brash youngster will likely win. As a result, one-half of the fans will be livid to see the young heel prevail after harassing his widely beloved father for months.

This is not necessarily a bad thing for Dominik, as the heat gained from this win will help solidify him as a formidable heel on the WWE roster.

#1. Any of the top champions retaining at WrestleMania 39 will elicit a polarizing reaction

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair, Asuka vs. Bianca Belair, Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, and possibly The Usos vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. What do these matches have in common? Formidable challengers are riding huge waves of momentum on their way to meet arguably the biggest challenge of each of their careers.

Dominant champions who have put away every challenger in their way (and in Charlotte's case, Ripley herself years ago), and are in seemingly unbeatable form.

The WWE Universe is firmly behind every aforementioned challenger in their respective quests for glory and redemption. This means that in case any of them don't succeed, there will be significant uproar in the quote tweets and mentions.

With that being said, at least one champion will probably retain, so championship-related uproar seems like a plausible outcome to expect at WrestleMania 39.

