4 WWE wrestlers totally out of their depth

David C FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 4.21K // 02 Jul 2018, 02:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

The Big Dog

The WWE roster is larger and - according to many fans - more talented than ever before. In addition to two distinct mainstream brands in Raw and SmackDown Live, the company has enough wrestlers to support a thriving developmental divison down in NXT. That's without even mentioning 205 Live and their occasional excursions in the United Kingdom.

Such a wide array of talent inevitably means that some of them aren't utilised the way that a lot us would prefer. Finn Balor, Sami Zayn, Sasha Banks, Rusev and Becky Lynch are just some of the names who could easily command a place higher up on the card if they were shown a little more support by the WWE creative team.

By the same token, there are several wrestlers on the roster who have been pushed beyond their natural level of talent, popularity or experience, in consequence ending up in a position in which they don't really belong (at least not so soon, anyway). That's not to imply that any of them are bad performers per se, but merely that they have been throw in the deep end before being taught how to swim.

Here are the four biggest current examples.

#5 Ronda Rousey

Admittedly Ronda Rousey did put in a pretty impressive performance when she made her in-ring bow three months ago at WrestleMania 34. Paired up with Kurt Angle, the former UFC star easily won over the New Orleans crowd after proving she knew what she was doing.

That said, it can't be ignored just how inexperienced she is in the world of pro-wrestling. As of her latest bout against Nia Jax at Money in the Bank (another that surpassed expectations), Rousey has only fought two WWE matches - and yet she's already one of the leading contenders for the Raw Women's Championship.

From a marketing point of view, this makes a lot of sense. Having dominated mixed martial arts for years, the 31-year-old is a massive draw for mainstream audiences. Her promo work still needs big improvement, though, and at the moment she would be better suited to a feud lower down the card.