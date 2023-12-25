40-year-old former WWE Superstar to return after almost 13 years to settle unfinished business with Bobby Lashley? Exploring potential

Bobby Lashley has been thriving in WWE over the past few years, mostly thanks to The Hurt Lock. This was a move that once belonged to another superstar but since he was the first person to break the lock, he claimed it as his own and has been using it ever since.

Lashley's brutal finisher was once known as The Master Lock and used by Chris Masters. The former star would hold a regular Masterlock challenge and it was Lashley who finally broke the lock after it being seen as unbeatable for many months.

Masters was released from WWE back in 2011 and has continued to wrestle regularly on the independent circuit. Masters has also remained in fantastic shape and would be a good shout for a return at The Royal Rumble since he would be a legitimate surprise.

Masters has a ready built feud with Lashley if he was to return and work a program with him ahead of WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley is currently working alongside The Street Profits on WWE SmackDown

Bobby Lashley was once part of The Hurt Business, but since their split and Shelton Benjamin's WWE release, Lashley has recruited The Street Profits and had been dominating SmackDown.

He may have met his match this past week on SmackDown since Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo returned to the main roster to help Santos Escobar to pick up the win over Lashley and advance in the United States Championship tournament.

It's unclear if this will lead to a lengthy feud between the two men in the coming weeks, but if WWE does need a feud for Lashley then Chris Masters would be the perfect person to bring back at the Royal Rumble next month.

Do you think Chris Masters should return at The Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

