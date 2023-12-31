40-year-old former WWE Superstar to return after more than a decade to reunite with underutilized LWO member? Exploring the chances

The 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is just a few weeks away now, and it seems that WWE could have some major plans for surprises.

One superstar who could make his return to the Stamford-based promotion is Chris Masters, who was once part of a formidable tag team with Carlito. The two men challenged for the World Tag Team Championship but were unable to capture them.

Carlito has not been active on WWE SmackDown for several weeks after the Latino World Order split but is expected to play a part in the feud between Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio when the latter is physically cleared to compete.

Expand Tweet

At the moment, Carlito has no direction, so re-forming a team with Chris Masters could be an interesting direction for him, especially if The Caribbean Bad Apple wants to chase the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on the blue brand.

Would WWE welcome the return of Chris Masters?

Chris Masters has been active on the independent circuit over the past 13 years and has teased making his Royal Rumble return several times.

Masters not only has a story with Carlito to return to the Stamford-based promotion, but Bobby Lashley who took The Masterlock and turned it into the Hurt Lock. Lashley was the first person to break Chris Masters' lock, which allowed him to take it as his own, but there could be a story made for the two men around that and Carlito could help Masters against The All Mighty.

The Stamford-based company has several options when it comes to Royal Rumble surprises, but the WWE Universe is expecting some out-of-the-box names, especially since Triple H is now solely in charge of making the match happen and Chris Masters should be a top name on that list.

Do you think the 2024 Royal Rumble is the best time for Chris Masters to make his return? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.