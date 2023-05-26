40-year-old popular WWE Superstar reacts to Carmella's heartfelt message on social media

WWE Superstar Natalya recently reacted to Carmella's heartfelt post on social media.

Nattie will face Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at the Night of Champions premium live event this weekend. Whereas Mella is currently on a hiatus, as she is going through a pregnancy.

Taking to social media, Mella sent out a heartwarming message to all mothers as she detailed her pregnancy journey so far. She spoke about how she used to get tests done at home and how eventually, she started liking the process.

Responding to Mella's post, Natalya mentioned how important it is to have such conversations openly in order to help others who are alone in this journey.

She wrote:

"It's so important to have these conversations so others in this same situation don't feel helpless and alone."

Check out Mella's post and Natalya's response below:

Carmella shared an update on her pregnancy

WWE Superstar Carmella shared an update on her pregnancy, wherein she claimed that social media isn't real.

Taking to Instagram, Mella spoke about her pregnancy and how she has been dealing with it in recent months. The RAW Superstar detailed the difficulties during her first trimester.

Carmella further added that despite the struggles, she will always be blessed to have experienced the journey of being a mother.

Mella detailed:

"Let me start by saying how grateful I am to be pregnant. It’s been such a journey to get to this point and I feel beyond blessed for this little bub in my belly. However, I had NO idea how difficult the first trimester would be. I had always heard of “morning sickness” but had no clue just how debilitating the first three months would be. I’m sharing this to hopefully help any other mamas out there who may be experiencing the same thoughts and feelings during their first trimester. I’ve been getting texts and DMs saying how I’m glowing and asking how I have the energy to be going to the gym etc etc… just remember, social media is not real. I’m happy to say the first trimester is OVAAAA and I’m feeling so much better. Obviously no two pregnancies are the same but I promise it gets better!"

It will be interesting to see when Mella returns to WWE after her hiatus.

What are your thoughts on the same? Sound off in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes