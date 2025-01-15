40-year-old star to win the 2025 Royal Rumble & his first WWE World Title at WrestleMania? Potential twist explored

With the 2025 Royal Rumble fast approaching, some of the top stars in WWE have confirmed their participation in the men's titular match, seeking the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 41.

Going forward, more superstars are expected to participate in the 30-man Royal Rumble Match and one of them should be Sami Zayn. The former Intercontinental Champion defeated The Miz Monday on RAW on Netflix and gained some momentum ahead of the Royal Rumble Match.

It is still unclear what direction WWE creative will move regarding the winner of the match, but Sami Zayn could be the one who will stand tall in Indianapolis. As of late, his lack of world titles in WWE has been brought up a lot in segments, both backstage and in the ring, with The Miz being the latest one to mock Zayn about him not winning any world title to date.

Thus, WWE could have Sami Zayn win the Rumble on February 1 and go on to become World Champion at WrestleMania 41. In an interesting scenario, he could go on to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

KO is slated to face Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Title at Royal Rumble. If he manages to win, and if Zayn wins later in the night, the two could face off in a blockbuster match at 'Mania 41.

Who else has put their name in the hat for the Royal Rumble so far?

With less than three weeks remaining before the PLE in Indianapolis, seven superstars have decided to participate in the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

The superstars who have put their names in the hat are John Cena, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew Mcintyre, Jey Uso, and LA Knight. All seven of them have unfinished business with each other but have their sights set on winning the match and getting a title shot at WrestleMania 41.

More superstars, including Sami Zayn, are expected to participate in the Match next week. It will be interesting to see whether there will be any surprise entrants.

As for the Women's Rumble Match, only the former Women's Champion Nia Jax has confirmed her participation so far.

