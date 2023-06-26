40-year-old WWE Superstar may finally turn face for the first time in more than 17 months at Money in the Bank

WWE Money in the Bank takes over the O2 Arena in London this weekend, and it could be full of shocks and swerves. There are several stars who could return, debut, or even turn as part of the show, with LA Knight one of the most talked about stars on the roster at the moment.

Knight is seen as a favorite to win the men's MITB match at the moment once again, but that moment may be stolen by Logan Paul, which could lead to a long overdue face turn.

Knight is under the impression that he already has match won, but if Paul uses unfair tactics to win the bout, like including KSI or even his brother, which would be within the match rules, then it could force a face turn.

Could LA Knight chase the Money in the Bank contract like Cody Rhodes once did in WWE?

LA Knight has proved over the past few months that he is one of WWE's most popular stars and could be pushed to turn face for the first time since he was promoted to the main roster.

Knight was initially promoted as Max Dupri, the manager of Maximum Male Models but has since reverted to his original character and been the subject of a push on SmackDown.

If Logan is the star to win the Money in the Bank ladder match this year, then there could be a storyline similar to Cody Rhodes and Damian Sandow, where he chases the case in the hope that he can force Paul to put it on the line.

If the win is stolen from him, then it would be enough to allow him to turn face and have the backing of the WWE Universe heading into SummerSlam.

Do you think LA Knight will turn babyface at Money in the Bank? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

