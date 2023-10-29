40-year-old WWE Superstar to return at Crown Jewel and defend his Championship for the first time in five years? Exploring potential twist

WWE makes their bi-annual trip to Saudi Arabia next weekend and ahead of the show, there are only a handful of matches on the card. This means that it's likely that more could be added, including a battle royal.

If a Battle Royal is added, then it's possible that The Monster of All Monsters could make his return to the company to defend his Championship for the first time since 2018. As part of The Greatest Royal Rumble, Braun Strowman was handed a green Championship. Since then he has been released and rehired by WWE without ever being able to defend it.

Expand Tweet

There are a lot of big names set to miss the trip to Saudi Arabia, which means that WWE must have a Plan B, which could include taking many of their undercard talent to The Middle East to battle it out for the Championship for the first time in five years.

Braun Strowman has been sidelined from WWE since May after suffering a neck injury

Braun Strowman suffered an injury back in May that left him sidelined and forced to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

Back in June, it was revealed that he had been cleared to return to training, which means that he could be in a position to return to the ring for something like a battle royal where he wouldn't have to perform a full match and could come in as the final entrant in order to only wrestle a few spots.

Strowman would have the backup he would need in the match and could take an easy elimination. It would also allow WWE to assess whether or not he is ready to make his return full-time.

Do you think the title should be defended? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.