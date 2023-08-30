WWE has scheduled a huge match for next week on Monday Night RAW. Two superstars will surely make history on the red brand. Either Chad Gable becomes the first man to pin Gunther and win the Intercontinental Championship, or Gunther becomes the greatest Intercontinental Champion in WWE history.

The Ring General has been dominant and undefeated ever since making his debut on the WWE main roster. He has stepped over several big names in the company; however, he suffered a surprising defeat to Chad Gable last week on RAW by countout. Last night, the champ gave Gable another shot and vowed to finish him.

Next week, both superstars could make history with the following scenes: Chad Gable could finally get the moment he waited for to show the world what a great singles wrestler he is by defeating Gunther. The second way could be Gunther winning cleanly to become the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time.

In a more surprising scenario, a huge betrayal could help the Austrian star retain. For weeks, Ludwig Kaiser has been wooing Maxxine Dupri and trying to win her over. While it currently doesn't look like he's had much luck, it could actually be a setup that has been planned for a long time. Maxxine could turn on Gable and help The Ring General.

Another scene could be Giovanni Vinci costing Gunther the championship. Unlike Kaiser, Vinci hasn't been given much importance in Imperium. The former NXT Tag Team Champion could get his revenge and separate himself from the group.

Gunther reacts to his loss to Chad Gable on WWE RAW last week

Last week, the unthinkable happened on WWE RAW. An eventual loss for Gunther was expected; he can't keep winning forever. However, Chad Gable defeating The Ring General was something no one expected.

Since joining the main roster, Gable has always been seen as a tag team specialist. His match scheduled against Gunther looked like a short-term gig; however, his win has gained a lot of interest.

In an interview with Jeff Snyder, Gunther spoke about it to the former Olympian. The Ring General stated that wins and losses are different in this sport and also revealed his future plans.

"Wins and losses in wrestling are something different than in other sports, but in my situation, it’s very important to win because I plan to stay Intercontinental Champion."

Gunther created history in NXT UK and is on the cusp of creating history on the main roster. But first, he has to go through Chad Gable.

