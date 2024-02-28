41-year-old star to join The O.C. as AJ Styles' replacement? Exploring massive swerve

AJ Styles is one of the most talented and decorated performers in and out of WWE. Since joining the Sports Entertainment titan back in 2016, The Phenomenal One has won numerous titles, including the WWE Championship.

His success didn't always come strictly by his own doing. AJ Styles was often assisted by The O.C., more specifically, The Good Brothers (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson), who always had AJ's back. That dynamic has seemingly changed, however, as Styles has pushed himself away from the group with a new bitter attitude. with that in mind, AJ's former ally, Tama Tonga, could step in and replace him.

While the former WWE Champion is seemingly out of the group, it doesn't mean The O.C. has to stop trucking along. Michin is still attempting to move up the ranks on SmackDown. Meanwhile, The Good Brothers are on NXT. Soon, the pair may replace The Phenomenal One with Tama Tonga, and it could be done in a massive swerve.

The Good Brothers have their eyes set on the NXT Tag Team Titles. As part of that goal, they will likely face Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker for the titles soon. While the two may struggle to beat the dominant duo on their own, they could get some help.

Not only could the former Bullet Club member replace AJ Styles in the group, but he could help lead the stable into a new era. Gallows and Anderson clearly want to win the NXT Tag Team Titles. If Tonga made his WWE debut by helping them win gold, it would instantly shake things up.

This move would also prove a new level of loyalty. While AJ has distanced himself from the group, the former IWGP Tag Team Champion could help the pair reach heights. The new version of The O.C. would instantly become stronger than ever before.

A former AEW star with ties to AJ Styles made his WWE return on NXT

While AJ Styles' former teammates are rocking and rolling on NXT, someone he once had issues with also appeared on the program, and it was a massive surprise. This shocked those in the industry, fans, and insiders alike.

Shawn Spears, once known to WWE fans as Tye Dillinger, appeared on the show out of nowhere. It turns out that odd vignettes that have been playing for weeks were hyping up his impending return.

He returned in a big way, too. Spears appeared out of nowhere, interrupting a Ridge Holland promo. He then took a steel chair and smashed the British performer in the back for reasons that remain somewhat mysterious.

During Shawn Spears' short tenure on WWE's main roster, he battled AJ Styles on a handful of occasions. The-then Tye Dillinger even challenged for the United States Championship on the September 12th, 2017 edition of Friday Night SmackDown. It seems as if many ghosts of Styles' past are going to NXT.