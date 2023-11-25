41-year-old WWE Superstar to kick Rhea Ripley out of The Judgment Day following Survivor Series? Exploring potential scenario

The Judgment Day was able to retain its Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship this week on SmackDown, which means that only Rhea Ripley's title is on the line at Survivor Series 2023.

Ripley will take on Zoey Stark with her Women's World Championship on the line, but in the manner in which she acted after Dominik Mysterio lost his NXT North American Championship and when Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, she needs to ensure that she does not lose her title at the Survivor Series 2023.

Ripley has made it clear that she is the leader of The Judgment Day, and after her recent issues with Damian Priest, it is hard to imagine that he won't punish her for losing her title.

Ripley has been recruiting members to the team in recent weeks but has not concentrated on her own division and preparing for her match against Zoey Stark which may be her biggest downfall.

Will Rhea Ripley have any help at the WWE Survivor Series 2023?

Drew McIntyre and JD McDonagh are on The Judgment Day's side this weekend for the Men's WarGames Match at Survivor Series 2023, but it is unlikely that they will help Rhea Ripley to retain her Women's World Championship since their focus will be on the WarGames Match.

Ripley will likely be on her own in a quest to prove that she is still able to defeat the best in the WWE's Women's Division despite the current distractions that she has faced. It appears that there is a lot of tension within The Judgment Day at the moment, and even though Ripley and Damian Priest are close friends, this could come between them, and The Archer of Infamy could be forced to kick her out of the fearsome faction, as the same notion was pondered upon by Mami when Priest, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio lost their respective titles.

Do you think Rhea Ripley will lose her Women's World Championship at Survivor Series 2023 and be kicked out of The Judgment Day? Sound off in the comments section below!

