410-lb WWE star should be the one to dethrone Rey Mysterio

Rey Mysterio shocked the WWE Universe when he defeated Austin Theory and became the new United States Champion on Friday Night SmackDown. However, Mysterio's win came out of nowhere for the fans as many expected Santos Escobar to win the title.

Last month, WWE held a tournament with two Fatal 4 Way matches to determine a new number-one contender for Austin Theory's United States Championship. Santos Escobar and Rey Mysterio qualified from their respective sides and were set to face each other.

Unfortunately, Mysterio got injured during the finals and Escobar got the win. Last week, Austin Theory attacked Santos Escobar twice before their eventual showdown, and he got replaced by Rey Mysterio, who ended up winning the United States Championship.

The Master of the 619 holding gold in 2023 was not what many fans expected from the leader of the Latino World Order. However, it is highly likely that Mysterio will eventually drop the title to a heel, and it should be 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos.

Why should Rey Mysterio drop the WWE United States Championship to Omos?

Earlier this year, Omos faced several notable names from Monday Night RAW, including Brock Lesnar and Seth 'Freakin' Rollins. The 410-lb star has a unique aura around him, and WWE has booked The Nigerian Giant to stand out from the entire roster.

Rey Mysterio has made a name fighting giants throughout his career in different promotions. Some of his notable matches were against stars such as Kevin Nash, Big Show, The Great Khali, Kane, and The Undertaker over the past few decades in WWE and WCW.

A David vs. Goliath-style match between Omos and Mysterio would be an interesting approach, as fans would enjoy a match of such caliber. Meanwhile, the United States Championship needs a different approach after Austin Theory's stale run on Friday Night SmackDown.

The 410-lb star's stature and power, backed by the United States Championship, will make him a force to be reckoned with on the blue brand. Meanwhile, it's been years since a super heavyweight won the US title in the company.

Do you think Omos would be a good United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

