42-year-old former champion may return to WWE to pick up her bitter feud with Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley has dominated the WWE women's division as the world champion for months, and so far, she has overcome every obstacle in her path. This Monday on RAW, Raquel Rodriguez will step up for the second time in two weeks to challenge Ripley for the gold.

WWE official Adam Pearce has made it clear that Dominik Mysterio will be banned from ringside. But if Ripley can overcome Rodriguez on RAW, a much more significant obstacle could be waiting for her at Fastlane 2023.

Beth Phoenix recently tweeted a cryptic update that could hint at her WWE return. Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley and the 42-year-old star were part of a feud that led to a mixed tag team match at Elimination Chamber 2023.

Ripley and Phoenix could not push this rivalry into a one-on-one encounter, even after The Judgment Day targeted the former women's champion to get to her husband, Edge.

Following the tweet, the WWE Universe is pushing for Phoenix to be given one final push, similar to Trish Stratus' recent run. This could allow The Glamazon to finally step up to Ripley.

Will Beth Phoenix return for a dream match with Rhea Ripley?

Despite the rumors about his future, Edge could be set to make his WWE return, given that he was featured on SmackDown's new intro. But before it possibly happens, it could be time for his wife, Beth Phoenix, to lace her boots back up instead.

The two stars have been juggling their busy professional and personal lives since Edge made his WWE return, and now it could be time for Phoenix to take the reins.

The WWE Universe has been pushing for a dream match between The Glamazon and Rhea Ripley. If The Eradicator can silence Raquel Rodriguez tomorrow night, she could rekindle her feud with the Hall of Famer soon.

