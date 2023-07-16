42-year-old released WWE Superstar must come out of retirement to exact revenge on The Miz

It was revealed earlier this week that former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang would make his final in-ring appearance on July 15, 2023, before hanging up his wrestling boots.

The 42-year-old last appeared in WWE in 2010 before returning for a short stint as a backstage producer in 2021. He has since been focused on his daughter's dream of following in his footsteps. Yang officially retired after appearing at Pro Wrestling Noah's One Night Dream event on Saturday.

Wang Yang was a popular star in several short stints with the Stamford-based promotion. During his final WWE tenure as an active competitor, he was embroiled in a feud with The Miz and John Morrison over the Tag Team Championship.

Wang Yang teamed with Shannon Moore throughout the rivalry. Despite defeating the champions several times and then tying them on pinfalls in a Fifteen-Minutes of Fame match, the babyface duo could not lift the Tag Team Championship.

Despite pushing for several years, Wang Yang remained without a championship and could now retire from the business, having never won a title in the Stamford-based company. However, he could look to change by reigniting his feud with RAW Superstar The Miz if the latter wins a singles title shortly.

Jimmy Wang Yang never won a championship in WWE

The Miz currently isn't part of a headlining feud after Bronson Reed stepped in to help him defeat Tommaso Ciampa on the red brand. If the rumored DIY reunion has been delayed, bringing Yang back for one last run to win a championship could be a perfect idea.

The Miz has improved in the ring over the past few years and has undergone a change of attitude. Hence, bringing back someone for the first time in more than a decade to wrestle Miz would allow the company to see how much he has changed. Before the scenario possibly materializes, The A-Lister must win a title on the RAW brand.

This could also be the perfect way for Yang to bring his daughter into WWE and push for her to join the sports entertainment juggernaut.

