42-year-old WWE star must take advantage of Liv Morgan’s proposition

The ongoing storyline involving Liv Morgan's attempts to seduce Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW has been a significant distraction for the latter and the rest of The Judgment Day. The current Women's World Champion is leaving no stone unturned in showing her appreciation for Dirty Dom.

As Dominik struggles to prove his loyalty to Rhea Ripley week after week, another superstar has been flying under the radar and is possibly working with Liv Morgan behind the scenes. That would be Finn Balor.

There have been several hints suggesting that Balor and Liv Morgan might be collaborating. A few weeks ago, it seemed that Finn and Liv got out of the same car. Additionally, during the latest episode of RAW, the 42-year-old star discreetly took the key card to Liv Morgan's hotel room, which she had given to Dominik. This implies that a meeting between Finn and Liv may have occurred later.

It will be interesting to see how this possible partnership with Liv Morgan helps out Finn Balor in the future.

Liv Morgan should help Finn Balor win the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

If Finn Balor is indeed collaborating with Liv Morgan behind the backs of The Judgment Day, he must capitalize on this alliance to achieve something significant.

With the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event just a month away, Liv Morgan's primary objective should be to ensure that Finn wins the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match and leaves Toronto, Ontario, Canada with the coveted briefcase.

Securing the Money in the Bank contract would elevate the 42-year-old star back into the main event scene, providing him with a guaranteed title shot at a time of his choosing.

Tension starts to rise with Damian Priest

If Finn Balor secures the Money in the Bank contract while Damian Priest remains the World Heavyweight Champion, it would give rise to significant tension within The Judgment Day.

Balor, who has been longing for another world championship run since his brief reign as the Universal Champion, will be desperate to capitalize on this opportunity. This scenario could lead to disagreement and mistrust between the former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

WWE could turn Damian Priest babyface

Recent fan reactions indicate that the WWE Universe is warming up to Damian Priest, suggesting a potential babyface turn.

If Finn Balor reveals his true colors by siding with Liv Morgan, Priest must remain loyal to Rhea Ripley as the two original members of The Judgment Day. This could be key to solidifying his status as a fan favorite moving forward.