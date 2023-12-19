43-year-old former WWE Champion to quit RAW following recent setback? Exploring the possibility 

This week on WWE RAW, Gunther was able to pick up a huge win over The Miz to retain his Intercontinental Championship. Gunther is now en route to almost 600 days as champion, but the stipulation of the match means that Miz can no longer challenge for the title as long as The Ring General holds it.

The Miz is considered a veteran in WWE at this point in his career, and could take some time away following this latest setback, but it would actually make sense for him to head over to SmackDown instead.

While the current United States Championship storyline surrounds Logan Paul and whoever wins the ongoing tournament, he could make the move over to the blue brand and slot into the title picture heading into WrestleMania.

The Miz has a lot to offer whichever brand he lands on, but now that he is unable to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship after coming so close to beating Gunther, it could be hard for him to remain on RAW.

Will The Miz challenge Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown?

The Miz and Logan Paul are no strangers to each other, having already been part of a feud when Paul first signed for the company.

While Paul has several challengers for his title on SmackDown at the moment, Nick Aldis could offer a title match in order to recruit The Miz to his brand, since he appears to be collecting veterans.

At 43 years old, The Miz knows that he will want to wind down his career in the coming years, and it's unclear how long Gunther will hold that Championship, so he could be better off setting his sights on a different one.

Do you think The Miz will quit RAW following his loss? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.