43-year-old star to attack IYO SKY turning heel after 542+ days? Exploring the chances

IYO SKY is at the top of the world in WWE. She is the Women's World Champion, having won the gold by defeating Rhea Ripley on RAW. She then managed to defend the belt against The Eradicator and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania.

Currently, The Genius of the Sky deals with Roxanne Perez and Giulia while juggling a friendly rivalry with Rhea. However, things may soon grow even more complicated as Asuka could return to WWE on RAW this Monday and turn on IYO SKY after 542+ days.

The Empress shockingly betrayed Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair on the November 10, 2023, edition of SmackDown to reunite with new Damage CTRL member Kairi Sane. The 43-year-old then joined the stable the following week, thus aligning with The Genius of The Sky, too.

542+ days later, The Empress could betray IYO SKY if she returns on Monday Night RAW. Asuka could tease reuniting with her Damage CTRL stablemate, only to blow mist in IYO's face instead.

Asuka has been away from television for around a year due to an injury. While fans would no doubt be excited to see the former WWE Women's Champion back in action, betraying SKY should make the bulk of the fanbase immediately turn on the legendary star.

Asuka might not be the only returning WWE star to turn heel on IYO SKY

Asuka could very well return on WWE RAW. It will be the red brand following Backlash, which means surprises are possible to keep things exciting on the road to Money in the Bank and Worlds Collide.

With that being said, The Empress will not return alone. In fact, Asuka might not be the only star to show up and betray IYO SKY. Kairi Sane, one-half of The Kabuki Warriors and a member of Damage CTRL, could also turn on The Genius Of The Sky.

Like Asuka, the Pirate Princess has been out due to an injury. However, she has only missed a matter of months instead of a full year like The Empress. Still, fans are eager to see the former multi-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champion back in action. Unfortunately, her return could lead to heartbreak.

With Dakota Kai released, IYO SKY is currently on her own and attempting to make friends with Rhea Ripley. If Asuka and Kairi return, it might seem as if things are finally turning around for the lonely high flyer, but a double heel turn could make SKY feel more alone in WWE than ever before.

