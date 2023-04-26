43-year-old WWE Superstar needs to return in the upcoming draft to reshape RAW

What kind of surprises does WWE have in store for the 2023 Draft?

With Triple H promising a game-changing event across SmackDown and RAW in the coming days, what can the company do to make 2023 Draft something to remember?

The company recently released a list of almost 100 men and women who are eligible for the Draft. But if years past are any indicator, there should be some involvement from NXT, and we should get a surprise or two as well.

Once the rosters are back on a stricter split again, star power will be more important than ever. So if he's healthy and ready to go, this is the perfect time for WWE to bring back The Viper, Randy Orton.

The Legend Killer has been sidelined for almost a year due to a serious back injury, but there have been rumblings in recent weeks that Orton might be gearing up for a return to Monday Night RAW.

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw Leave it to @SuperKingofBros to have the most profound statement of the night... Leave it to @SuperKingofBros to have the most profound statement of the night...#WWERaw https://t.co/8DwDQO4BxG

Does the WWE tag team division need RK-Bro in 2023?

With his RK-Bro tag team partner Matt Riddle name-dropping him earlier this week on Monday Night RAW, is this a sign that WWE is laying the foundation for a Randy Orton return?

With the looming threat of The Usos reclaiming the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on Friday, it would be the perfect time for Randy Orton to return and unite RK-Bro as his last match involved them dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles to The Usos in May 2022.

It is yet to be revealed if the current tag team champions will be able to cross back and forth between RAW and SmackDown as of yet. But the company knows that having Orton back on weekly programming would be great for the overall product.

Would you welcome a surprise return from Randy Orton during the 2023 Draft? Do you think RK-Bro is the way to go for The Viper upon his return to the squared circle? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : Do you want an RK-Bro reunion upon Randy Orton's return? Yes No 0 votes