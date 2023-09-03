44-year-old former Champion must return to WWE after nine years to exact revenge on Roman Reigns 

Roman Reigns has a lot of enemies in WWE at the moment and several more that he has made throughout the course of his career.

Back in 2013 when he was part of The Shield, it was apparent that he was being groomed for success and as part of his feud with CM Punk, it was made clear that he had to make Reigns look strong.

Punk won a triple threat match against The Shield after feuding with the group for some time before the star was fired from WWE the following year.

He was dismissed from AEW earlier today, which means that he will be free to make his return to WWE if he is able to negotiate such a return in the future.

It is no secret that CM Punk has a WrestleMania main event on his bucket list and that he would love to finally wipe that off, despite noting several times that he wouldn't return to Vince McMahon's conglomerate company.

Punk and Roman Reigns may have main evented WrestleMania at some point in the last nine years if he didn't depart prematurely and now could finally be the time to make it right.

With Survivor Series taking place in Chicago later this year, it could be the perfect time for the hometown hero to come home.

CM Punk and Roman Reigns have a lot of history in WWE

As already noted, CM Punk was one of The Shield's fiercest rivals and someone who played his part in putting Roman Reigns in a good position to dominate the company and the business as he is today.

Punk has some unfinished business in WWE, with several stars noting that they would love to step in the ring with him. However given his recent personal issues, it could take some persuading for Vince McMahon to welcome him back.

Do you think CM Punk would return to WWE for a WrestleMania match? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

